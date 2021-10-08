2022 Mercedes-EQEQS Review: Ze Germans Accept zeFuture | Expert Review





Mercedes-EQEQS450 Plus

Verdict: Mercedes-Benz’s first dedicated electric vehicle flagship, the 2022 EQS, aims to tune all future electric Mercedes and is almost successful.

Compared to competitors: For the Tesla Model S, EQS feels like a next-generation EV luxury, but for Mercedes-Benz’s traditional S-class flagship, buyers have to accept some compromises. I feel like there is.

If an electric car suddenly seems to be flooded by an established car maker, that’s not a mistake. Mercedes-Benz, in particular, seems to have changed from zero to a hero overnight when it comes to electric cars. There’s nothing special to mention, but suddenly you’ll see a model like the 2022 Mercedes-EQ EQS. This is an S-class style flagship electric sedan for matching your toes with the Tesla Model S. Mercedes Chairman Orakarenius explains this as follows: The S-curve effect doesn’t seem to do anything, but suddenly new technology is everywhere and everyone has it. According to Carenius, EQS work began five years ago, along with six other EVs that Mercedes-Benz will launch in 2022 and the following year. Credit Tesla, which has made a difference and proved so, is confident that there is a fairly large market for premium EVs and that the world will start building its own, which is making the world a much more interesting place.

This new Mercedes flagship sedan represents the future of the renowned luxury brand. Clean sheet design on a new platform called the electric vehicle architecture used by automakers to create the entire lineup of vehicles, including AMG EQS sedans, EQS SUVs, EQE medium-sized sedans and SUVs. But the first to open is the pair of high-zoom luxury sedans EQS450Plus and EQS5804Matic, which Mercedes claims as an electrical replacement for traditional S-class sedans redesigned for the 2021 model. However, the EQS mission is different from the S-Class mission, which embodies the automaker’s new progressive luxury aesthetic, in contrast to the more traditional, sophisticated luxury ideas of the S-Class. increase. It means more technology, more adventurous design, and a new attitude about what Mercedes-Benz should look, feel, and function. I passed the new model through Northern California and understood what was being charged for its future and was almost impressed.

Choose your powertrain

The biggest difference between the two EQS models available at launch is in the powertrain. The EQS450Plus is a rear-wheel drive single motor model that produces 329 horsepower and 419 lb-ft torque. The EQS580 4MATIC is an all-wheel drive dual motor model that produces a whopping 516hp and 631 lb-ft torque. They use the same battery: a 112kWh lithium-ion unit that sits on the floor of the vehicle. Mercedes-Benz says it can be recharged in about 11 hours with a 240 volt Level 2 charger (rated 32 amps), or 10% to 80% in about 31 minutes with a 200 kW DC quick charger. Stated. Like almost every EV, each EQS has torque, and the fast Mercedes reports that the 450 Plus runs 0-60 mph in 5.9 seconds, while the more powerful 580 runs it in 4.1 seconds. increase. These are exceptional numbers for such heavy vehicles (about £ 5,600 for the 450 Plus and just under £ 5,900 for the 580).

Mercedes-EQEQS580 | Cars.com Photos by Aaron Bragman

Out on the street, both models feel like good heirs to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. They are incredibly smooth, whispering quiet, and provide acceleration with a rush of moments when they come to the accelerator piercing without anger, drama, or visceral clues. It’s not as tightly wound as the top Tesla Model S, but it can only be a problem with drag strips. The mission of EQS is to become an electric S class. It’s more about confidently swinging between your home and office than carving the corners of your favorite canyon (if that’s what you really want to do, you might wait for a high-performance AMG). EQS will be available months after fewer EQS models). EQS steering has only moderate communication, but so does S-class steering. The real secret of steering is the effect of the rear axle steering function on the agility of the car. The rear wheels can rotate up to 10 degrees, which helps to shorten the turning circle of the car in urban environments and improve agility on tight and winding roads. It works beautifully and makes the big EQS feel like a much smaller car that can be driven in any environment.

The ride quality is smooth butter thanks to the standard air suspension, and even when switching to sport mode, the ticks are just solid. This is a spectacular touring sedan, not a sports car, and nothing from the outside should interfere with your Zen. Acceleration from the single motor 450 Plus is active, but stepping on the 5804 Matic pedal and its full neck snap. The duality of their personality makes me laugh at that gentle, floating luxury sedan until you put the accelerator on the floor, and you reveal the best quality of the EV: immediate torque at zero rpm. This means that you are confident that you will either take the highway ramp in front of the truck or pass the next traffic light before it turns yellow. Both EQSs bend and ride beautifully, but they don’t stop well.

Mercedes-EQEQS580 | Cars.com Photos by Aaron Bragman

The problem with how EQS works is that the brakes are terrible. These are a combination of electric regenerative braking and traditional hydraulic friction operation, and the mix is ​​not properly adjusted. As Mercedes-Benz says, there are four levels of recovery. none. Allow the car to coast freely. This usually regains energy with a small amount of motor brakes. Automatic. Based on many factors, we will decide our own amount to apply. And maximum recovery. This is a one-pedal drive option that many EV owners love to use. In any condition, the brake pedal has a very long stroke and a sponge-like feel, and I’m not completely confident in the braking feel of the car. In maximum recovery mode, the brake pedal is automatically moved when stopped, so when you step on the pedal, it will not actually be placed where you want it. It causes you to push faster and harder than you planned, creating a more sudden panic stop. The braking feel and performance isn’t like a Mercedes, otherwise it’s the only real drawback of a sublime driving experience. Not enough to prevent EQS trading, but in most cases it was not possible to switch the car to one-pedal driving mode.

That screen, Good Road

Leave yourself to the luxurious front seats. Only one gets attention. The precisely named Hyperscreen is a stunning 56-inch curved piece of glass behind three different digital displays. A 12.3-inch gauge cluster is behind the steering wheel, a 17.7-inch OLED display decorates the center console, another 12.3-inch OLED display is on the passenger seat dashboard, and the assistant pilot has a variety of features. To operate. The incredible combination of gorgeous technical magic and strangely designed super-reflective glass illuminates the outside sunshine no matter what angle the car is facing. It’s also confusingly tall, requiring the steering wheel to be adjusted to an unnaturally high position to display the gauge cluster, resulting in an uncomfortable driving position with the arms raised. Holding the handle at 4 and 8 o’clock instead of 10 and 2 o’clock can sometimes cause your arm to rest.

