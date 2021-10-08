Google sued on suspicion of sexual and racial abuse





A security guard working on Google’s Venice campus sued the company for failing to adequately respond to his complaints of sexual harassment and physical assault from his boss because of his race and sexual orientation. ..

Black and gay David Brown claimed that his boss called him racial and gay epithelium, “grabbing him on his nipples, kicking his crotch, throwing him first through the head of the window, cruel. Physically abused him by grabbing his nipple. “”

Brown is employed by both Google and security firm Allied Universal, according to a proceeding filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on September 29. He is seeking unspecified monetary damages for abuses that began in 2012, continued on Google in 2014, and ended when he took a vacation last year.

The proceedings are triggered by a year of racial calculations in which many major tech companies, including Google, have announced efforts to create a more comprehensive workplace for black workers. Google employees are paying attention to the issue of sexual harassment in the workplace of a large tech company. Approximately 20,000 Google employees and contractors went on strike in November 2018. In April, more than 2,000 workers signed an open letter. It will be dealt with appropriately.

“Google basically offers a verbal service that wants to stop discrimination and harassment, but when they had the opportunity to do the right thing here, they beat it,” Brown’s lawyer, V. .. James Desimone said in an interview.

Screenshots of conversations between Allied / Google employees.

The proceedings also pointed to the exchange of text messages between Brown’s supervisor Henry Linares and Google’s senior manager of global community operations, Rus Rossini, where Rossini and Linares are Brown’s sexual orientation. Is said to have been ridiculed.

According to the proceedings, “Strip searches everything,” Rossini sent a text message. Linares replied, “David will love it.” Rossini wrote, “Tell David to bend down,” and Linares replied, “I’ll say hahaha, hello.”

The proceedings alleged that Rossini “participated in discrimination and sexual harassment and did not take corrective action.”

Google did not respond to the request for comment.

An Allied spokeswoman said: “Allied Universal is committed to fostering a non-discriminatory workplace. We are committed to treating all people fairly, protecting our safety and privacy, and always adhering to ethical business practices. Although it is a company, we cannot comment on the proceedings in dispute. “

According to the proceedings, Brown’s supervisor, Linares, was dismissed for reasons unrelated to the complaint. Henry L worked at Allied until July 2021. The person named did not respond to the LinkedIn message requesting comment.

In an emotional interview, Brown said he lived for fear of being killed because of the threat Linares had made. He hasn’t talked about abuse to anyone, including his partner, for years.

“It took courage to not think I needed to talk to my partner to talk to other colleagues who talked about what was happening,” Brown said. “It robbed me a lot, but I didn’t want to be selfish. I said. Anyone’.”

Alleged oral and physical abuse began in 2012 when Brown and Linares worked at Santa Monica Mall. Two weeks after Brown filed a complaint, he was moved to Google’s Venice campus.

Brown was relieved and ready for a new start, but a year later Linares was transferred to Google.

“I thought it would be completely different, especially because I did what I had to do as long as I reported it. I thought it would be more protected,” Brown said of his time at Google. Said.

“Companies are obliged to take all reasonable steps to keep their workplaces safe and prevent harassment, and these companies are publicly called upon,” said Desimone. “Regarding this proceeding, we unfortunately hope to be part of this national movement, which unfortunately holds companies accountable for the harassment that is still prevalent in many workplaces, especially tech companies. . “

On Monday, a jury ordered Tesla to pay approximately $ 137 million in damages to employees exposed to racist abuse, discrimination and harassment at its factory in Fremont.

Mr Brown said he had filed a proceeding so that others did not feel that they had to be silent.

“I want someone else who is experiencing something similar or the same to know that it’s okay to say it,” he said. “I wish I had the courage, but I didn’t say anything right away because of myself. I want justice. I want to be aware. I just want that.”

A public hearing on February 1st is scheduled for this case.

