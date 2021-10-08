RockTech Appoints Esther Bahne Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer





Vancouver, British Columbia, October 8, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (“Company” or “RockTech”) (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) We are pleased to announce that Esther Bahne has joined our management team as Chief Strategy Officer.

Esther Bahne has over 16 years of experience in the automotive industry and previously worked for the BMW Group. There, he was Global Head of Strategy and Innovation and Chief Marketing Officer of MINI and was responsible for the overall launch of the MINI brand. At Audi AG, she led the company’s Social Innovation practices and established a company’s sustainability strategy.

Dark Harbecke, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rocktech, said: “She is a seasoned strategist and visionary who not only brings a wealth of experience and complex knowledge about the automotive industry, but also has a track record of leading interdisciplinary and diverse teams operating around the world. “

Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer Esther Bahne: “We are excited to join Rocktech to fulfill our mission to drive the Green Energy Revolution. Our future life is based on batteries from mobile phones to automobiles. Increasingly, in order to transform both the energy and mobility sectors and combat climate change, they need to be produced in a sustainable way. Rocktech is a pioneer in this effort and the world’s first closed-loop lithium company. We will help you to become. “

As the company’s chief strategy and marketing director, Esther Bahne is a clean tech company that promotes Rocktech’s sustainability agenda, supports the development of its recycling business, and eliminates emissions with one lithium battery at a time. Redeem your promise.

Rock Tech Lithium is a clean tech company with operations in Canada and Germany, supplying the automotive industry with “Germany” high quality lithium hydroxide. As early as 2024, the company will outsource Europe’s first lithium converter with an annual production capacity of 24,000 tonnes. This is equivalent to the amount required to install lithium-ion batteries in approximately 500,000 electric vehicles.

Cleantech companies have set the goal of creating the world’s first closed loop of lithium. This can fill the raw material gap on the road to clean mobility. RockTech owns the Georgia Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada, and it is estimated that by 2030, about 50% of the raw materials used will come from battery recycling.

Rock Tech Lithium is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company is headed by Chairman and CEO Dirk Harbecke, Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause, Chief Technology Officer Don Stevens and Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Esther Bahne.

Precautions regarding future prospects

The following notices are in addition to all other notices and disclaimers contained elsewhere in this news release or referenced by this news release.

The specific information contained in this news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Historical facts contained in this news release, including Rock Tech’s views, beliefs and expectations, business strategies, development and exploration opportunities and projects, mineral resource estimates, drilling and modeling planning, management planning and objectives. For all statements other than the statement Operation and Properties, configure forward-looking information. In general, information about future prospects includes “estimate,” “project,” “anticipation,” “expectation,” “intention,” “believe,” “hope,” “may,” and similar expressions, and “Will”, “must”, and all other signs of the future tense. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is fully explicitly modified by the notes mentioned in this section.

Forward-looking information is based on specific estimates, expectations, analysis, and opinions that RockTech management believes are reasonable at the time of preparation or in some cases based on the opinions of third-party experts. .. It should be noted that to achieve that goal, RockTech will need to raise additional funding and the availability of funding under satisfactory terms is not guaranteed. Information on this future outlook includes, among other things, supply and demand for intermediate and final lithium products, delivery, price levels and variability, expected growth, performance and operations, outlook, and opportunities, general business and economy. Rocktech’s ability to procure business consumables and other equipment, including conditions, development and exploration results, development and exploration activities. The above list does not cover all the assumptions that may have been used to create information about the future outlook. Rock Tech considers these assumptions reasonable based on the information currently available, but it may turn out to be incorrect. Information about future prospects should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results.

In addition, forward-looking information includes known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Locktech’s control, resulting in RockTech’s actual events, results, performance, and more. And / or outcomes are expressed or implied by information about such future prospects. Risks and uncertainties that may cause significant fluctuations in actual events, consequences, performance and / or performance include the risk that RockTech will not be able to meet its financial obligations when it is due, fluctuations in commodity prices, Unexpected events and other issues related to the construction, development and operation of converters and mines, current and future environments, to attract RockTech’s retention and skilled staff and secure raw materials from third-party suppliers. And other legal and regulatory compliance costs, title deficiencies, competition with existing ones and new competitors, changes in exchange rates and market prices for Rocktech securities, RockTech loss history, climate change and The impact of other risks, and the uncertainty discussion and analysis described in Rocktech’s recently submitted management under the heading “Financial Products and Other Risks.” The copy is submitted electronically through SEDAR and is an AV. Available online at www.sedar.com. Such risks and uncertainties do not represent a complete list of all risk factors whose actual events, results, performance, and / or outcomes may differ materially from forward-looking information.

We cannot guarantee that actual events, results, performance, and / or outcomes are consistent with forward-looking information and may turn out to be incorrect management assumptions. Our forward-looking information reflects the views of Rocktech’s management at the time the information was created. Rock Tech expresses obligations, obligations, or commitments to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect changes as a result of new information, future events, etc., except as required by law. I deny it. Rock Tech expectations, or changes in the events, conditions, or circumstances underlying such information.

The forward-looking information contained here is provided to help readers understand Rock Tech’s plans, objectives, and goals and is not suitable for any other purpose.

Considering these uncertainties, readers should be careful not to rely on the forward-looking information contained in this news release.

