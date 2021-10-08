Genesis is ranked highest overall for innovation in the JD Power 2021 US Technology Experience Index Survey





Claudia Marquez, Chief Operating Officer of Genesis Motor North America, said: “We aim to make vehicle ownership a personalized experience. We are delighted that our customers have made our technology intuitive and tailored to their needs.”

The TXI Innovation Index Survey measures the effectiveness of each car brand in bringing technology to market on a 1,000-point scale. This index combines the adoption level and implementation excellence of each brand’s new technology. The run measurement looks at how much the owner likes the technology and the number of problems that occur while using the technology.

The TXI survey analyzes 36 technologies. These technologies fall into four categories: New automation; energy and sustainability; infotainment and connectivity. Only highly classified technologies are eligible for the award.

About the 2021 US Tech Experience Index (TXI) Survey

The 2021 US Tech Experience Index (TXI) survey is based on responses from 110,827 owners of new 2021 model vehicles surveyed after 90 days of ownership. This survey was conducted from February to July 2021. The TXI Survey conducts JD Power Initial Quality Survey (IQS) SM and JD Power Vehicle Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Survey SM by measuring how effectively each vehicle brand brings new technology to the market. Complement. .. The TXI survey combines the adoption level and implementation excellence of each brand’s new technology. The run measurement looks at how much the owner likes the technology and the number of problems that occur while using the technology. For more information on the US Tech Experience Index (TXI) survey, please visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/automotive/us-tech-experience-index-txi-study. See the online press release at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2021100.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put our customers at the center of everything we do. Genesis is a global automotive brand that offers the highest standards of safety, performance, design and innovation. Genesis offers a wide range of models, including G70 sports sedans, G80 executive sedans, flagship G90 sedans, GV70 and GV80 sports utility vehicles.

For the latest news, please visit the media sites at www.genesisnewsusa.com (USA) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

Source Genesis Motor America

