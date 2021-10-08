Google’s app for iOS on iOS – Six Colors





I, in 2015:

From Google to iOS users: Thank you for using the app. Enjoy the terms of the Android UI

Jason Snell (@jsnell) October 8, 2015

Jeff Verkoeyen, Google Design’s staff engineering lead on the Apple platform, is currently on Twitter:

This year, my team put the open source material component library for iOS into maintenance mode.

The time saved by not writing custom code is invested in the long tail of UX details that make the product really great on the Apple platform. In other words, Lucas Pope was swimming in the sea of ​​trifles, so I couldn’t get any more excited about this new direction.

For a year at the XOXO conference, I was (in the best way) a buttonhole by someone working on an iOS app at Google.

People using iPads and iPhones expect their apps to behave like all other apps on the platform, but Google says people are users of the Google platform first and foremost. I felt arrogantly believing that I was benefiting from the consistency between the platforms.

Over the years, Google has unified its design language and advanced its work in many commendable ways. However, as Verkoeyens’ Twitter thread points out, if the platform offers its own design language for free, reinventing the own design language can also be a daunting task. It’s easy to become the standard iOS app for iOS.

This is good news. That’s good for Google developers who no longer have to write that custom code. More importantly, it’s good for people who use Google apps on iOS. If you’re lucky, you’ll feel like a better iOS app that updates faster, works better, and isn’t an intruder from other platforms.

[Via Steven Troughton-Smith.]

— Link by Jason Snell

