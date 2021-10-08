CNX Motion Names Automotive News 2021 PACE Pilot Innovation for Monitoring Brake-to-Steering Technology





Grand Blanc, Michigan-(BUSINESSWIRE)-CNXMotion is a 2021 Automotive News PACE Pilot with innovative brake-to-steer technology that uses electronic brakes to further enhance vehicle safety and redundancy. Recognized as an innovation. A system that controls the speed at the same time and steers the vehicle safely.

Greg Katch, General Manager of CNXMotion, said CNXMotions technology provides a cost-effective way for automakers to leverage existing systems and enhance steering safety nets to meet their safety needs. increase.

In fully autonomous vehicles without a physical steering wheel, brake-to-steer can be used as a redundant strategy to facilitate safe pullovers when the primary and / or secondary steering system is unavailable. This feature takes over lateral control of the vehicle by selectively applying brake commands to individual wheels while maintaining speed with powertrain control.

The Brake-to-Steer gets the driver’s input from the position of the steering wheel and maintains lateral control of the vehicle in a manner similar to what is described in fully autonomous usage. It can also be used as another layer of redundancy in the Steer-by-Wire system. case.

Brake to steer benefits

-Cost: Brake-to-Steer technology leverages the vehicle’s existing braking, steering, and propulsion systems. Depending on the vehicle’s architecture, the functionality itself can be placed on an existing controller to reduce the cost of additional hardware. -Flexibility: This feature not only exists within the existing hardware architecture, but also uses Brake-to-Steer to ensure vehicle safety, from vehicles with Steer-by-Wire to fully automated vehicles. You can further enhance the nature and redundancy. The presence of the handle. -Safety: Cost and flexibility Brake-to-Steer technology provides a redundant safety layer for early adaptation that may not be available in vehicles on the market today.

CNXMotion is honored to be recognized as the 2021 PACE pilot Innovation to Watch. For more information on CNX Motions’ award-winning technology, please visit www.cnxmotion.com.

About the 2021 Automotive News PACE Pilot Program Automotive News celebrates 10 new innovations from global suppliers to small start-ups in the 2021 Automotive News PACE Pilot Program. For more information on the Automotive News PACEpilot program and this year’s Innovations to Watch, please visit www.autonews.com/pace.

CNXMotion congratulates its partners Continental and Nexteer Automotive. Continental was a 2021 PACE pilot finalist for Trailer Hitch Assist technology and a 2021 PACE finalist for Curved Plastic Lens Display. Nexteer was recognized as a 2021 PACE pilot innovation to monitor Steer-by-Wire with a retractable steering column.

About CNXMOTION CNXMotion was founded in 2017 as a 50/50 joint venture between Continental and Nexteer Automotive to innovate motion control solutions for advanced applications and accelerate R & D activities of the parent company. CNXMotion employs approximately 30 people at its state-of-the-art facility in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

CNXMotion focuses on R & D activities such as rapid evaluation, design and prototyping. Leveraging Continental and Nextiers’ history of innovation and advanced braking and steering leadership, the joint venture combines global resources and expertise to address the challenges of a rapidly evolving mobility environment. Provides a control system solution. www.cnxmotion.com

About CONTINENTAL Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their products. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machinery, transportation and transportation. In 2020, Continental generated 37.7 billion sales and currently employs approximately 193,000 people in 58 countries and markets. In 2021, the company will celebrate its 150th anniversary.

For more information, please visit www.continental.com.

About Nextia Nextia Automotive (HK 1316) is a world leader in intuitive motion control, with billions of dollars in electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems, and advanced driver assistance systems. Global steering and driveline business. Autonomous driving assistance technology for (ADAS) and original equipment manufacturers (OEM). The company has 27 manufacturing plants, 4 technology and software centers and 13 customer service centers strategically located in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. The company serves more than 60 customers in all major regions of the world, including BMW, Ford, GM, Stellantis, Toyota, VW and Indian and Chinese automakers.

For more information, please visit www.nexteer.com.

