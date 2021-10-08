Apple Appeals App Store Decision in Fighting Epic Games





Apple will require the Federal Court of Appeals on Friday to allow technology giants to tweak their strict App Store rules to allow app developers to notify customers of payment methods for subscriptions and services outside the App Store. Asked to abandon the decision.

The September verdict followed a year-long court battle between Apple and Epic Games, the maker of the game Fortnite. Apple also asked judges to postpone the decision requiring changes to the App Store until the appeal was heard.

Apple argued that changing rules too quickly would upset the careful balance between developers and customers offered by the App Store, causing irreparable damage to both Apple and consumers.

Epic declined to comment on Apple’s actions on Friday.

At the heart of the battle between the two companies is the power Apple exercises against its lucrative App Store. The App Store generates $ 20 billion annually, according to some estimates, and its business model requires developers who distribute apps on the iPhone to pay Apple up to 30% of their sales.

Epic called charges and other App Store rules unfair, accused Apple of being anti-competitive, and took the high-tech giant to court in May, but in the Federal District Court for the Northern District of California. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Apple did not. Dominates the mobile game market.

Still, Judge Gonzales Rogers said Apple violated California law against unfair competition by banning app developers from directing customers to payment services outside the App Store.

For many years, App Store rules have not allowed businesses to tell people who use the app that they can visit their website or elsewhere to pay for the service. The judge changed that rule to Apple, giving developers 90 days to start promoting alternative payment methods.

On Friday, the judge asked Apple to consider its request, called a stay in an injunction, on November 2, hoping that a delay in appeal proceedings with San Francisco’s Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals would be granted. I asked for it. ,Finished. According to the company, it could take at least a year.

Epic was also dissatisfied with the judge’s decision and appealed shortly after the verdict was issued.

The question of exactly what Apple will be forced to change if the injunction is upheld remains a question. Some speculate that developers can offer their own competing payment methods within the App Store, but Apple said Friday that it disagrees with this broad interpretation of the judge’s decision.

The company has already agreed that Judge Gonzales Rogers will be able to communicate with customers about alternative payment methods using email and other methods as part of the August settlement. He said he did some of what he wanted.

The court battle began last August when Epic tried to show Fortnite players how to pay for Apple, urging Apple to launch Fortnite from the App Store. Epic filed a proceeding, and the two companies met in May in a court in Oakland, California. Apple recently rejected Epics’ request to reinstate its developer account and bring Fortnite back to the App Store.

The controversy continued with keen interest from the tech industry as Apple faces accusations of anti-competitive practices and seeks regulation around the world, from Japan and South Korea to the European Union and Parliament.

