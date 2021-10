Twitch Trolled by Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos PogChamp Face

Photo: Joe Ladle (Getty Images)

A few days after Twitch was hit by a data breach of over 125GB, Amazon’s founder and chairman Jeff Bezos was seen trolling some of the game directory pages on the streaming platform. How and why we got there remains a mystery.

As first reported by The Verge, users first began to notice the fraudulent image of one of the wealthiest people in the world tampering with various corners of Twitch early on Friday morning. .. Affected pages include a list of directories such as Grand Theft Auto V, Dota 2, Smite, Minecraft and Apex Legends. Many images have been removed since then, but as of Friday afternoon, the GTA VV page still contains Bezos’ face, but it’s easy to miss if you’re already looking for it.

Screenshot: Twitch / Kotaku

The image in question is an image of Bezos, famous for turning a small online bookstore startup into an evil giant and creating an emote face for PogChamp. The same image was shown in the original 4chan post by people who claimed to have hacked Twitch. This is because it was a toxic pool of sewage. Since then, Twitch has called cyber intrusion a malicious third-party job and continues to investigate the extent of the damage. The content of the first data dump reportedly included Twitch source code, information about game clients comparable to the Valves Steam storefront, and personal revenue records for Twitchs’ top paid streamers.

G / O media may receive fees

Amazon initially purchased Twitch for $ 970 million in full cash transactions in 2014. Since then, Twitch has become the perfect streaming platform for gamers, Dungeons & Dragons fans, and even politicians. Despite being owned by a company estimated to be worth more than $ 1 trillion, Twitch has failed to moderate well and protect content creators who make money from harassment, so many social media platforms It has been criticized as.

On September 1, thousands of streamers boycotted Twitch for a day, primarily because they couldn’t cope with hatred attacks and other attacks aimed at content creators who had reached their limits. Meanwhile, some of the biggest streamers are jumping on YouTube and Facebook. Leakage of top streamers’ personal revenue data as a result of hacking has rekindled conversations about platform disparities between top performers and everyone else, as well as data privacy concerns.

I’m not sure if it’s helpful to see Bezos’ face popping up quietly throughout the site.

