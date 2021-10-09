Sysdig Fixes and Exchanges Announce Google Cloud Security Partnership





SYSDIG announces GOOGLE CLOUD SECURITY partnership

Announcing an integrated cloud and container security platform for Google Cloud

Sysdig, Inc. Today announced a partnership with Google Cloud to provide cloud and container security solutions to help organizations meet their security and compliance needs. This collaboration establishes the Software as a Service (SaaS) offering for Sysdig on Google Cloud and introduces new integrated cloud and container security offerings to Google Cloud customers. The Sysdig Secure DevOps Platform brings new continuous cloud security and compliance controls along with existing vulnerability scanning, compliance verification, and container threat detection.

Manage Google Cloud security risks with secure DevOps

Enterprises are under pressure to accelerate the delivery of applications in the cloud. Modern cloud apps built using the DevOps approach, CI / CD, and containerized microservices require a shift in the security process. According to a State of DevOps 2021 study, teams that integrate security best practices throughout the development process are 1.6 times more likely to meet or exceed organizational goals. Without secure DevOps, misconfigurations and weak passwords in the cloud are common, as evidenced by the many attention-grabbing cloud breaches. Sysdig works with Google Cloud to resolve these issues and help our collaborative customers reduce security risks and run containers, Kubernetes, and the cloud with confidence.

New security and compliance features on Google Cloud

With this announcement, Sysdig adds cloud capabilities to provide new ways for enterprises to meet key security and compliance requirements throughout their Google Cloud deployment.

Google Cloud Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): Protect your public cloud accounts with automated cloud asset detection, cloud service posture assessment, and compliance validation based on cloud custodian open source projects. Your cloud security team can automatically detect your Google Cloud services, flag misconfigurations, and alert you to non-compliance. Cloud configuration changes and threat detection: Detect threats through Google Cloud Audit logs using ready-to-use rules based on open source Falco for real-time suspicious activity and configuration changes across services and infrastructure Continuously monitor with. Chronicle integration for advanced threat hunting: Forward security events detected by Sysdig directly to the Google Clouds Chronicle security analytics platform. With Sysdig cloud and container discovery built on Falco, Chronicle users can gain unique insights to analyze threats from cloud-native workloads and respond faster. Sysdig SaaS on Google Cloud: The Sysdig SaaS platform is now available in the Google Cloud US-West region, making it easier for cloud teams to get started with security, compliance, and monitoring in public, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Leverage Google Clouds’ trusted global infrastructure to get started in minutes and grow without worrying about back-end data management. Availability on Google Cloud Marketplace: Buy and deploy with a single click from Google Cloud Marketplace. Integrated billing allows customers to take advantage of Google Cloud spending commitments. Free Cloud Security Tier: You can use continuous cloud security for free forever with a single account. Sysdigs Free Tier includes daily CIS benchmark checks and threat detection to ensure that your cloud environment is secure and compliant. The free tier also includes Google Cloud Registry (GCR) or Artifact Registry image scans, which automatically detect and block vulnerabilities in up to 250 images per month.

With security as our top priority, we expect Sysdig’s deep visibility and threat detection, as well as Google Cloud’s default protected infrastructure, to drive cloud adoption in today’s enterprises. .. Vineet Bhan, Head of Security Partnership, said: Google Cloud. We believe there are many opportunities to accelerate innovation with partnerships.

Suresh Vasudevan, CEO of Sysdig, recognizes that security is the biggest barrier, despite the inflections and accelerating adoption of cloud and containers. We’re partnering with Google Cloud to help our customers adopt secure DevOps and run their container and Kubernetes workloads with confidence.

The new features announced today are based on joint visibility, security, and compliance solutions previously available on Google Cloud services such as GKE, Anthos, Security Command Center, Cloud Run, Cloud Build, Google Container Registry, and Artifact Registry. increase.

SaaS First Approach to Protect DevOps

The Sysdig Secure DevOps Platform provides organizations with a SaaS-first platform for the most important security, compliance, and monitoring capabilities to help teams ship cloud applications faster. The Sysdig platform provides large scale image scanning, Kubernetes and container monitoring, application and cloud service monitoring, runtime security, compliance, threat detection and prevention, incident response, and forensics.

Financial resources

About Sysdig:

Sysdig promotes a secure DevOps movement that enables organizations to confidently protect their containers, Kubernetes and the cloud. With Sysdig, teams protect builds, detect and respond to threats, continually verify cloud configuration and compliance, and monitor performance. Sysdig is a SaaS platform built on an open source stack that includes Falco and sysdig OSS, open standards for detecting and responding to run-time threats. Hundreds of companies rely on Sysdig for container and cloud security and visibility. For more information, please visit sysdig.com.

