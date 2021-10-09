CUNY’s historic NSF grant helps promote innovation diversity





$ 50,000 seed money from the National Science Foundation (NSF) has already been prepared, and the institutions participating in the New York Regional Innovation Corps (I-Corps) hub are the NSF’s five visits to City University of New York (CUNY). First of $ 3 million annual payments. With this biggest award from NSF to CUNY in history, CUNY leads a coalition of universities in a program that provides entrepreneurial training and mentoring to local academic researchers.

For the past decade, CUNY has been using NSF’s I-Corps model. This model uses experiential education to help researchers from different backgrounds gain insights into entrepreneurship, business, industry requirements, and challenges. The New York Region Hub is one of five national networks that guide researchers to enable scientific and engineering discoveries as a commercial venture that narrows the gap between STEM’s economic growth and race and gender. John Blaho

We’ve been building this infrastructure for over a decade and now we’re able to start scaling, said Dr. John A. Braho, Director of Industrial Academic Research at CUNY.

The scale will allow students from CUNY community colleges and four-year colleges to include more faculty and graduate students who have previously attended. The goal is to increase the diversity of STEM at all levels. Blaho said that many CUNY students are first-generation college students and immigrants or children of immigrants.

This includes deep technology. This is a way to classify start-ups that have a clear purpose of providing technology solutions. Braho said he teaches students the idea of ​​not only making things to make a profit, but also improving the lives of people in the student community.

Braho, the hub director, has taken an approach called “See Me, Be Me.” As we grow and become more comprehensive, more instructors, more leaders will participate, students will see people and say I can do this It will be like.

Students are trained in an experiential learning program. Students go to the community and discuss with members of the community what they need and what technologies can improve their lives. Then report what you have learned to the cohort.

Instead of creating and testing technology, the team first tests the problem and then builds the solution from those tests. Blaho called this cycle agile development. This includes constant interaction with the community. As technology is developed, it is tested and tuned in the community in which it is designed. Given the length of time it takes to bring something to market, students can continue their projects after graduation.

Ariella Trotsenko has been a project manager for five years and will continue to do so as the hub scales up with grants. According to her, projects to date have promoted innovation and entrepreneurship, and their impact will grow exponentially in the future.

Trotsenko hopes to be able to provide researchers with the resources they need to train entrepreneurs, mentors, and form start-ups. We support translations between deep technologies that our innovators are discovering in our labs and help them translate by creating breakthrough products.

Pilot programs at two CUNY community colleges have had a positive impact on student retention, completion, and transfer to one of CUNY’s four-year colleges. Ariella Trotsenko

Columbia University and New York University are participating in CUNY as core partners of the New York Regional I-Corps Hub. There are also six affiliated schools, including Mount Sinai School of Medicine, Rockefeller University, and Stevens Institute of Technology. Braho said there is potential for collaboration and opportunities for CUNY students to become part of teams at other institutions.

Perhaps it’s the first time CUNY has actually partnered with a life sciences-focused school like the School of Medicine or Rockefeller University, Braho said.

It is estimated that there are about 30 I-Corps teams in the New York Regional Hub. Each I-Corps team has technical leaders, entrepreneurial leaders, and industry expert mentors. Students play an important role in each team. We are currently looking for teachers and mentors.

The I-Corps team identifies product opportunities. If a commercial opportunity is feasible, a startup venture will begin. On-campus research and collaboration between educational institutions will take place. CUNY also has the Hub for Innovation & Entrepreneurship, a 7,100-square-foot workspace in Harlem (Uptown Manhattan).

There are currently three projects in development, and Blaho said he hopes to complete those projects when the grant comes in January. One is an indoor navigation device that helps emergency response teams, such as first responders, move in the dark. This navigation application is more accurate and cheaper than the applications currently available. The other is a quantum computing program. The third is a child development software program.

Starting in January, the team will work on life science projects, including biomedical sciences, clean technology and the fight against climate crisis, cybersecurity and the digital world.

Trotsenko puts together programming on entrepreneurship training to allow teachers and students to participate in the program. She also helps teams find industry mentors, who have in-depth knowledge of the commercialization process that can help students and faculty members translate discoveries from the lab to the market.

Trotsenko said he evaluated the pool of interested entrepreneurs and built a programming and mentoring network to support the startup lifecycle.

A quarter of the project includes metrics, analytics, and survey tracking. Braho said there is research on team dynamics and even the possibility of modeling best practices for team success.

A team of social scientists at CUNY is observing our activities and will develop a research model to determine if any intervention can be taken to improve the team’s performance, Blaho said. Mr. says. It gives students the opportunity to be innovative with their deep technological foundation. Engineers and computer scientists tend to focus heavily on technology. Here I was trying to get them to think a little out of the box about how it could help society.

