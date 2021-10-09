This Week’s HR Technology News: October 4-8





How HR leaders check employee vaccination status, secret tools that helped Whirlpool find the right intern, and the top of this week’s HR technology headlines.

Do you require a vaccine? How Tracking Techniques Help the Next Step: When an employee reruns to the workplace, the organization needs to ensure that the employee is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A new type of vaccination tracking tool can either act as a stand-alone application or reside in your organization’s HR portal. Some tracking solutions allow employees to upload vaccination cards and HR personnel to ensure that vaccine cards are not fraudulent. Learn more about.

Is HBCU the key to diversifying our talent pipeline? : Intel, HPE, Warner Music are reaching out to historic black colleges looking for the next generation of technology talent. As companies double their DE & I efforts, some are looking to partner with HBCU, which makes sense. HBCU is a hotbed of talent. Please see here for the detail.

2021 HR Tech Conference Talent, Innovation and Four Themes: With the global COVID-19 pandemic, some important themes cannot be ignored after the first HR Tech Conference live in two years. was. First, participants, sponsors and exhibitors were enthusiastic about meeting each other and building a safe network. It was clear that people were relieved by the live and safe event. Second, there was no shortage of urgent topics that HR leaders need to address in the coming years. Please see here for the detail.

HR Tech Number of the Day: According to new data from real-time engagement solution provider Agora, the use of video and audio for real-time engagement in HR applications is exploding. In fact, real-time engagement video in HR apps increased by 4,120% compared to 2020, and RTE audio increased by 1,404% last year. This is what it means for HR leaders. Please check this out for details.

How to Maximize the Power of Superior HR Quality of Service: HR Tech Keynote Speaker Marcus Buckingham says that today’s HR leaders have the great power and responsibility to deliver true value to the hearts and minds of their employees. I write that there is. With that in mind, Buckingham and the ADP Institute have developed new indicators that measure the psychological experience formed by superior HR quality of service and data.

How Whirlpool turned the tide to find the right people: Finding an intern wasn’t a problem for consumer electronics makers. Instead, it was to find the right one, Whirpool leaders told HR Tech. The organization has introduced AI-powered assessments to revolutionize the post-internship recruitment approach and has since expanded company-wide. Learn more about.

How Appropriate Performance Tools Can Engage Employees: Technology can facilitate transparent communication between managers and employees to increase engagement and worker satisfaction, Wrote Stacy Litteral, Managing Director of BPM. For evaluation purposes, this helps employees understand where there is room for improvement and provides the feedback they need to make plans to help them achieve their professional goals. .. Please see here for the detail.

