Google, Facebook and Netflix pay a minimum global tax of 15%





According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, representatives from 136 countries, including India, will pay a minimum tax rate of 15% no matter where large digital players (Google, Facebook, Netflix, Microsoft) do business. We have signed a global tax agreement to guarantee. Friday’s Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). A tax agreement that will come into effect from 2023.

The OECD has also called for the immediate withdrawal of unilateral digital service tax measures such as the leveling tax and its commitment not to introduce such measures in the future.

In addition, from October 8, 2021 to the beginning of December 31, 2023, no newly enacted digital tax or other related similar measures will be levied on any company.

India introduced a leveling tax on digital advertising services at a rate of 6% in 2016. In late April 2020, the scope of imposing a 2% tax on non-resident e-commerce players expanded. India has so far collected more than Rs 160 billion in levies this year, almost double last year.

Of the 140 countries, 136 have agreed on a two-pillar solution to address the tax implications of Friday’s digitalization of Paris’ economy. However, the four countries of Sri Lanka, Kenya, Nigeria and Pakistan did not participate in the agreement.

The transaction will be submitted to the G20 Finance Ministers’ Meeting in Washington, DC on October 13, and will be submitted to the G20 Summit in Rome at the end of the month.

The global minimum tax agreement does not seek to eliminate tax competition, but it imposes multilaterally agreed limits, and the OECD emphasizes that countries generate about US $ 150 billion in new revenue annually. Did.

“Today’s agreement will make our international tax system more equitable and work better,” said OECD Secretary-General Matthias Corman. “This is a great victory for effective and balanced multilateralism. It is extensive to ensure that our international taxation system meets the objectives of a digitalized and globalized world economy. It’s an agreement. We now need to work swiftly and diligently to ensure the effective implementation of this major reform, “he added.

Sandeep jhunjhunwala, partner, Nangia Andersen

The “Earthquake Global Tax Treaty” mentioned by the narrator has strengthened the game to build a groundbreaking deal with the announcement of implementation plans in which 136 countries agree on a comprehensive framework. The statement released by the OECD presents some interesting observations that tax collectors and taxpayers have focused on compared to the July 2021 statement.

The solution proposed under the OECD tax source erosion and profit transfer consists of two components.

The first pillar of the proposal states that it will tax companies with a return of € 20 billion and a profit margin of over 10%. These mainly cover the top 100 companies. The threshold will be reviewed after 7 years and will be reduced to 10 billion euros. This is well above the € 1 billion revenue standard imposed by developing countries, including India, to cover 5,000 global companies.

Under the first pillar, taxation rights on profits in excess of US $ 125 billion are expected to be reassigned to market jurisdictions each year. Revenue increases in developing countries are expected to be higher than those in more developed countries as a percentage of existing revenues.

The second pillar is to ensure that multinational corporations are subject to the minimum effective tax level on all profits each year. The new minimum tax rate applies to companies with revenues in excess of € 750 million and is estimated to generate an additional global tax revenue of approximately US $ 150 billion annually. Further benefits will come from stabilizing the international tax system and increasing tax certainty for taxpayers and tax authorities. However, it was initially proposed to take effect from 2023, but is now postponed until 2024.

The OECD said the two-pillar solution includes many features to ensure that the concerns of less capable countries are addressed. The OECD said it would ensure that the rules were managed effectively and efficiently and would also provide comprehensive capacity building assistance to those in need.

