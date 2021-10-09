Challenge seeks mobile fingerprint capture technology for responders-GCN





Challenge seeks mobile fingerprint capture technology for responders Posted by Stephanie Kanowitz October 8, 2021

The National Institute of Standards and Technologies Public Safety Communication Research (PSCR) Division is looking for applications and hardware accessories that enable law enforcement officers to use mobile devices to capture high-quality fingerprints in the field.

The Mobile Fingerprinting Innovation Technology (mFIT) Challenge is open to innovators in all areas who want to submit white papers and prototypes to get the chance to win awards worth up to $ 430,000. The goal of the challenge is to facilitate the development of commercial and open source products that can be added to the FirstNet app ecosystem for use by first responders.

Specifically, NIST requires innovators to create or improve smartphone or tablet applications that access device sensors and capture high-quality digital fingerprint images that can be interpreted by existing fingerprint management systems.

This challenge is of high quality that allows members of the Criminal Justice Information Services Advisory Policy Committee to interact with the Integrated Automatic Fingerprint Identification System (IAFIS), a national system for the FBI to digitally store, compare and exchange fingerprint data. Occurred after expressing the need for fingerprints. It has been maintained since 1999.

sometimes [officers are] John Bertz, IT Security Manager at PSCR and technical lead for mFIT, said he’s still using ink, but most of the time he’s using a digital reader that’s completely different from what a smartphone can do. You actually put your finger on the fingerprint facility reader-a very high quality and FBI certified way to do things. However, that involves police taking the suspect to the facility away from the work they are doing, and in rural areas it can be two to three hours one way.

In addition, the small, currently available and FBI-certified box has a sensor that scans printed matter and stores it locally. Once the police officer connects the device to the computer, the printed matter can be uploaded to the database for processing.

Apps for fingerprint authentication already exist, but IAFIS does not accept them due to their high quality and unreliability, Beltz said.

For example, there was a long way to go before we could get a fingerprint and actually register it in the FBI database. What I expected was the ability to search. So if you come across an individual and don’t have an ID, you don’t know who they are or if they have a fake ID. You can collect fingerprint samples and search the database. You can’t be part of the database, but you can do a search and judge from the match rate to make a reasonable guess about who you’re dealing with.

Other potential use cases that could benefit from such technologies are physical security and access control systems, border control and military identification tracking systems, and healthcare and disaster response patient tracking. For example, counterintelligence and security agencies have a Secure Web Fingerprint Transmission program. This allows licensed defense industry users to send electronic fingerprints and demographic information to the institution’s fingerprint transaction system.

Gary Howarth, PSCR’s Prize Challenge Specialist, states that there are two reasons to use challenges instead of the normal sourcing process. For one thing, he anticipates that there are many types of solutions, which open the door to potential innovators across industries, including universities and individual researchers.

There is a fair amount of basic research in this area and we know that people may have some or components of a complete solution. Therefore, this competition allows these individuals to collaborate with other teams and groups to have a combined solution. Said Haworth.

The challenge identified six technology gaps, he said, and added that innovation could discover something entirely new, with participants being able to create solutions that address one, all, or nothing at all. The six gaps are accurate measurement of distance, flattening and distortion identification of distorted images, increased efficiency of rendering algorithms, access to sensors available on mobile devices, development of sensors available on mobile devices, mobile Modifying the device or using add-on components. ..

The challenge occurs in two phases. First, the athlete must submit a white paper detailing the concept by October 18th. Winners of that phase will be invited to the second phase, but participants who do not submit the paper will continue to participate as walk-ons. During Phase 2, which begins on November 17, competitors will submit prototypes (hardware and code) by April 4, 2022.

NIST directors select a panel of subject matter experts to evaluate submissions based on criteria such as cost, durability, user satisfaction, and creativity. Experts may include NIST engineers and scientists, law enforcement officers, legal technicians, and FirstNet representatives.

Winners will be announced on May 4th.

About the author

Stephanie Kanowitz is a freelance writer based in northern Virginia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gcn.com/articles/2021/10/08/mfit-mobile-fingerprint-capture.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos