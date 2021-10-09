Tesla chose Austin for its new headquarters. Google cracks down on climate change advertising





Musk says Tesla will move its headquarters to Texas

San Francisco’s Tesla will relocate its headquarters from Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, but electric vehicle makers will continue to expand their manufacturing capacity in the Golden State, said CEO Earon Mask.

Musk, who said he would move from California to Texas last year, did not show a timeline for the move when he spoke to shareholders at Tesla’s annual shareholders meeting.

In the early days of the pandemic, Musk clashed with San Francisco health officials and attempted to enforce shelter-in-place orders. At that time, he threatened to move Tesla’s business to Texas or Nevada.

However, on October 7, Musk quoted the cost of housing in the Bay Area. This made it difficult for many to become homeowners and led to long commute.

“We use it as much as possible, but there is a limit to how big it can be expanded in the Bay Area,” he said Thursday.

Musk emphasized plans to expand its plant in Fremont, California, where Tesla’s Models S, X, Y, and three vehicles are manufactured.

While praising Tesla for announcing increased production in Fremont, Bay Area business leaders lamented the relocation of headquarters as the latest sign of ongoing problems in the region.

Google targets fake climate ads

LONDON Google advertises false climate change claims and monetizes from such content in the hope that it will limit the earnings of climate change denialists and prevent the spread of false information on the platform. We are cracking down on digital advertising used to make money.

The company said in a blog post on October 7 that the policy also applies to YouTube. Last week, YouTube announced a thorough crackdown on false information about vaccines.

“I’ve heard directly from the growing number of advertising partners and publishers who are expressing concern about ads that appear or are advertised in parallel with inaccurate claims about climate change,” Google said. Said. “Advertisers just don’t want to see ads next to this content.

According to a blog post, this restriction “prohibits the advertising and monetization of content that contradicts the established scientific consensus on the existence and causes of climate change.”

In addition to addressing publisher dissatisfaction, the change is clearly aimed at countering by advertising to online influencers who are making money from YouTube videos promoting climate change denial theory. increase.

Experts wondered if the changes would be effective.

The solar company is Ga with 500 workers.Planning a plant

NanoPV, a solar company in Georgia, USA, plans to invest $ 36 million to open a plant for assembling solar panels in southwestern Georgia and employ more than 500 people.

CEO Anna Selvan John said the New Jersey-based company will start production in Americas sometime next year. The company wants to benefit from the growing US solar panel market by offering panels that produce more electricity than its competitors.

The company sells solar technology to others, manufactures solar panels, and invests in solar farms, a rare model in the solar industry. John said the goal was to “integrate as vertically as possible.” NanoPV is currently developing a solar farm in northeastern Georgia.

Many solar farms have been installed in Georgia in recent years. Hanwha Q Cells USA of South Korea opened a $ 200 million factory in Dalton in 2019.

New York Offshore Wind Supporters Announce Employment Plan

Supporters of the planned offshore wind farm in Albany, NY announced a $ 86 million contract on Friday to train workers and build infrastructure in New York.

The proposed 122-turbine Sunrise Wind farm will require hundreds of large structures such as concrete platforms, steel ladders and railings for wind turbine generators.

Sunrise Wind co-development partners Orsted and Eversource say the farm will power about 600,000 homes from a proposed location about 30 miles east of Cape Montauk on Long Island.

Proponents say the $ 86 million deal will help build an offshore wind farm in New York and create more than 200 jobs.

In 2019, Sunrise Wind won a state bid to promote a large wind farm. Proponents want it to be fully functional in 2025.

New York has achieved its ambitious clean energy goal in recent years. The state has set mandatory targets for the zero-emission electricity sector by 2040 and 70% renewable energy generation by 2030.

