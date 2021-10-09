Healthcare system leaders discuss the importance of digital innovation at the next Maury Strauss Distinguished Public Lecture | VTx





When the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the United States last year, it hit Texas more violently than many places, especially its largest city, Houston.

To date, one-eighth of the state’s COVID-19 cases have been reported in Houston and the surrounding Harris County.

However, according to Roberta Schwartz, executive vice president and chief innovation officer at the Houston Methodist Hospital and incident commander at the hospital, the Houston Methodist Hospital is the largest and busiest in the state due to its experience in disaster response and innovation culture. One of the hospitals is now available. COVID-19 response.

In an interview with Beckers Hospital Review in May, Schwartz was basically tested before the pandemic, in very good condition, with a lot of basic skills already in place and soon. Said that it is ready for use. We switched to a virtual doctor’s consultation, a virtual intensive care unit, etc. almost instantly.

Schwartz stays at the forefront of new ideas and technology in a virtual talk on Thursday, October 14th, at 5:30 pm, entitled “Digital Innovation is Essential for Leading Organizations: The Houston Methodist Hospital Experience.” Discuss the importance.

Schwartzs’ talk is the latest in the Maury Strauss Distinguished Public Lecture Series hosted by VTCin Roanoke’s Fralin Biomedical Research Institute. The series is named after Morley Strauss, a Roanoke businessman and longtime community benefactor who recognized the importance of bringing top scientists to Roanoke. All lectures are available free of charge via Zoom.

The Houston Methodist Hospital is widely recognized as one of America’s leading hospitals, known for its willingness to adopt new technologies and develop new ways to deliver care, largely because of Dr. Schwartz’s recent leadership. That’s what executive director Michael Friedlander said. Vice President of Health Sciences and Technology at Fralin Biomedical Research Institute and Virginia Techs. The Houston Methodist responded to the country’s largest COVID-19 outbreak, demonstrating the importance of innovation as well as preparation and Dr. Schwartz’s role in it. But her lessons and wisdom are valuable to organizations of all kinds, beyond the medical setting. I was fortunate to hear from her.

Schwartz believes that organizations need to be enthusiastic and passionate about continually reforming technology as well as the way they do business. She describes the structures and some products used at the Houston Methodist Hospital Innovation Center.

Schwartz is an Elected Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. This year, she was named one of the “Top 25 Notable Female Leaders” by Modern Healthcare magazine. Schwartz has received the Healthcare Executive Regents Award from the American College of Healthcare Executives, the Jill Ireland Award for Volunteerism from the Susan G. Komen Foundation, and the Management Spotlight Award from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine.

Schwartz holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Columbia University, Barnard College, a master’s degree in health sciences, health policy and management from the Johns Hopkins School of Health and Public Health, and a doctorate in health policy and management from the university. Faculty of Public Health, Texas.

Watch this lecture on a live webcast on the Zoom or Fralin Biomedical Research Institute website.

