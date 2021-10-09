Apple is appealing to Epic Games, which it determined was originally called an overwhelming victory





With potentially billions of dollars and some control over the App Store at stake, Apple has filed an appeal for the decision in a major trial against Epic. Judge Gonzales Rogers ruled in favor of Apple in nine of the ten claims that Epic made against the company, and Apple won most of the proceedings (the company overwhelmed the ruling). I called it a victorious victory), and I was defeated in one important way. The judge found Apple violating California’s anti-steering rules and demanded that Apple allow developers to link to external payment systems. That policy should have been taken over in December, but it could be pushed beyond that, which seems to be the point.

As part of the appeal, Apple is seeking a stay to prevent the company from having to implement new anti-steering rules, which Apple consumes while working in a complex and rapidly evolving environment. Legal, technical, and economic issues that claim to be able to protect people and protect their platforms. And the company discussions there make quite clear whether they were reading the document correctly.

For example, Apple claims that the new anti-steering rules are unnecessary because it has already agreed to remove the problematic section of the App Store guidelines in the Cameron vs. Apple settlement, which is for us. The news: At the time, Apple-only app developers agreed to make it clear that they were allowed to communicate with agreed customers rather than linking to an external payment system. That clarification was widely seen by developers as red herring. At the time, Apple wasn’t saying anything about removing some of the App Store guidelines altogether.

Apple also seems to be deeply afraid to force the App Store to open to another payment mechanism by court order, despite some Apple experts claiming. The button can actually be a button.

Links and buttons to alternative payment mechanisms carry risks. Users who click on a payment link embedded in a payment link distributed through a particularly selected App Store expect to be directed to a web page that can securely provide payment information, email addresses, or other personal information. increase.

Apple further argues that if apps developers are forced to link to external payment systems, they won’t be able to protect their users from fraud.

Apple can look up the link for the version of the app submitted for review, but it prevents developers from changing the landing point of that link or changing the content of the linked web page. There is nothing. In addition, Apple currently does not have the ability to determine if the user who clicked on the external link actually received the product or feature they paid for. Apple has already received hundreds of thousands of reports daily from users, and allowing links to external payment options would only add to this burden. In essence, the introduction of external payment links, especially when there isn’t enough time to test and assess security impacts, leads to exactly the same security concerns that Apple more commonly fights against the use of IAPs. .. For App Store design.

There are many open questions about how Apple protects App Store users. It was only last week that the company added the ability to easily report obvious App Store scams.

The company is Epicv. Citing a blog post from Apple’s in-app payment rival Paddle (and The Verges story) that appeared after Apple’s ruling, it explains one of the threats to consumers. Of course, not because it’s cheap, but in contrast to Apple’s strict rules surrounding privacy, the developer intends to provide access to the user’s email address.

Other discussions have been raised as well and can be read in full in the documentation embedded at the bottom of this post. Overall, the company said that the rapid enforcement of this aspect of the injunction upsets the careful balance between developers and customers offered by the App Store, causing irreparable damage to both Apple and consumers. It states that it will be.

Apple is also a previous case, as evidence that transactional platforms like the App Store can drive competition despite steering restrictions. I am quoting AmEx. (However, AmEx is not a software marketplace.)

It’s important to note that Apple has only filed an appeal. It is not yet known if the court will allow the appeal and stay. When the ruling first came into effect in September, Apple said it hadn’t decided at the time whether to appeal.

As part of that, Epic announced its intention to appeal on the same day that Judge Gonzales Rogers issued her order and a permanent injunction against Apple. It was clear from the beginning that Epic wasn’t happy.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney has announced a response to the complaint.

