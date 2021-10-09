Former Kymeta CEO invests $ 6 million to rethink AI training at the new Seattle startup Rendered.AI.





The Rendered.ai team takes an engineering break for go-kart racing. Founder and CEO Nathan Kuntz kneels in the front row, second from the right. (Rendered.ai photo)

There are many potential problems with how to train AI models. Data sets used to teach machines to think are repeatedly shown to create biased algorithms, sometimes leading to discrimination. According to some estimates, data scientists spend 80% of their valuable time acquiring, cleaning, and managing datasets. Also, the dataset may not exist in the first place.

Nathan Kuntz. (Photo courtesy of Kundtz)

Physicist Nathan Kundtz has plans to fix it, which could significantly improve AI training.

Formerly headed by Bill Gates-backed satellite communications company Kymeta as CEO, Kuntz created synthetic datasets for training artificial intelligence systems to build an infrastructure that allows engineers to customize and modify them. , Launched a company called Rendered.ai.

Bellevue, WA-based startups are currently working on AI that learns from visual datasets such as images and videos, as well as data from radar, x-rays, and thermal images. This week we announced a $ 6 million seed round.

Other companies provide synthetic datasets for AI training to create images that machines can learn when they can’t be collected in real life. But they take a different approach.

Most of them consider this problem to be a computer graphics problem. In short, Kuntz said the products they offer and their solutions are a series of images.

We think of it very differently. I think this is an engineering issue. And the products we offer are the platforms for reaching the business outcomes you need to move your business forward.

Kundtz gave an example. Some researchers use satellite imagery to monitor economic activity. They use AI to scan images of construction cranes, trucks, and other physical signs of trade and growth. But before that happened, the model had a training dataset containing millions of photos to capture examples of these objects, and expert annotator skills to recognize and identify them. You may need it. And there is irregularity to deal with the annotator’s ability to miss items due to snow covering the crane, cloud interference, or rust covering it.

To solve this problem, Rendered creates its own 3D mini universe and places cranes and trucks for AI to learn. They can add the same irregularities, but still find cranes and trucks. The solution may sound just as annoying, but simulation relies on basic science to carry the load.

Rendered.ai generated this aerial photograph from the dataset used to detect the crane. The company platform was used with physics-based simulation and GAN-based post-processing.

Especially in the world of computer vision, much of the data is actually based on physics, so we really understand how light interacts with things. [an area] According to Kundtz, we have great experience and great simulation tools.

Rendered places the dataset in the infrastructure so that AI engineers can modify and customize the dataset.

With that ambitious vision, Kundtz brings entrepreneurial trust to ventures.

Kundtz started his career as a manager of Intellectual Ventures, a high-tech innovation hub and inspired by former Microsoft Chief Technology Officer Nathan Myhrvold. While there, Kundtz led a team working on cutting-edge antenna technology. And it became the basis of the spin-off startup Kymeta. He is the CTO of Kymetas and was the CEO before he retired in 2018.

According to PitchBook, Kymeta has raised more than $ 440 million, about half of which came under the leadership of Kundtzs. The company continues to build milestones with next-generation satellite broadband technology.

It was my experience at Kymeta that helped inspire Kundtzs’ latest venture. When interacting with satellite companies, he realized that the lack of datasets to train AI could limit their work.

The Rendereds platform can provide datasets to medical, transportation, robotics, and security engineers in addition to satellite companies. The startup is currently in beta and is working with a small number of users to tweak the technology. Seed funding from Tectonic Ventures, Congruent Ventures, Union Labs and Uncorrelated Ventures will help the company expand its service to more customers.

Kundtz is excited about the work he has undertaken and is working on what he considers to be a fundamental hurdle to AI.

According to Kuntz, this is a minor issue. Still, it’s like waking me up in the morning when I see something that’s very basic, yet scalable and unaddressed in a way that approaches the core of the problem.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geekwire.com/2021/former-kymeta-ceo-lands-6m-reimagine-ai-training-new-seattle-area-startup-rendered-ai/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos