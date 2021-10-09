How to use Google Keep for web research





For quick and informal online surveys, the Google Keep Chrome extension can be a ticket. Simply save the link with the label, take notes, and export Keep notes to Google Docs.

Photo: Andy Wolber / Tech Republic

Informal web surveys, whether for professional or personal purposes, often involve a small set of repetitive tasks. Web search and subsequent review of results, saving to relevant linksoften notes, and sharing findings and ideas. As a technical consultant, I repeat this process every time I ask for advice on the hardware or software that my client buys. The sequence of students collecting web resources for academic reports and travelers looking for sites to visit or places to stay or eat is similar to searching, reviewing, saving, and sharing.

Three Google tools, Chrome, Google Keep, and Google Docs, streamline the web research process. Specifically, the Google Keep Chrome extension allows you to save, annotate, categorize web links, and then export the selected set of saved Google Keep notes to Google Docs. In my experience, the Keep extension eliminates the need to select and copy the site URL, paste it into a document, add notes, and then go back and see additional search results.

To streamline the entire process, make sure you have Chrome installed and logged in with your Google account. The following steps describe how to install the Keep extension (a one-time process) and a regular survey sequence.

How to install the Google Keep Chrome extension

First, go to the Google Keep Chrome extension page and[Chromeに追加]Select (Figure A, top). When prompted,[拡張機能の追加]Select (Figure A, bottom). This will add the extension to Chrome.

Figure A

Install the Google Keep Chrome extension as shown here. first,[Chromeに追加]Select (above), then[拡張機能の追加]Select (Bottom).

Next, it’s a good idea to pin Google Keep extensions so that you can access them without having to check the list of all installed extensions. To do this, select the Chrome extension icon (the icon in the shape of a puzzle piece in the upper right), then select the pin icon to the right of the Google Keep extension (Figure B, left).Now in the area to the left of the extended icon[保持]An icon is displayed (Figure B, right).

Figure B

To keep the Keep extension visible, select the extension icon (left image: arrow), then the pin next to the Google Keep Chrome extension (left image: circle). This will bring up the Keep extension (right image).

Web Survey: Search, Review, Annotate, Label, Save

Whenever you search and browse the web and save a web link, select the Keep extension. This will automatically capture the URL of the page and create a Keep note with the link,[Keep Note]The cursor is placed on the field (Figure C). Add text related to the note (for example, why this link is relevant, important items about the page, or comments about the content). You can optionally add a title to your note.

Figure C

[Keep]Select the extension to make a note with a link to a web page. You can optionally add text, label, and note titles.

You can use labels to classify Keep Notes. Select the label icon and enter text to create a new label, or select a previously added label from the list that appears. You can apply multiple labels to Keep notes (for example, a printer survey may apply not only the “printer” label, but also the “all-in-one” label for devices with scanners).

Repeat the process for every web page you save.[保持]Select the icon and add text and label.

Go to keep.google.com to see the links and notes you saved. Select from the list of labels (shown on the left) to filter Keep notes to show only the labels for the selected label (Figure D).

Figure D

If you select a label on keep.google.com on the web, you’ll only see notes with that label.

You can export a series of Keep Notes to a single Google Doc. There are several ways to filter and select notes. Select a label (along the left side) to see all notes with that label. Press Ctrl + A to select all the displayed notes. Alternatively, move the cursor over the note and click near the checked circle (upper left section of each note) to select or deselect the note.

Once you’ve selected the set of Keep Notes you want to export,[その他]Select the menu (three vertical dot menus in the upper right) and[Googleドキュメントにコピー]Select (Figure E).[ドキュメントを開く]Select (bottom left as shown in Figure F) to view the Google Docs created from the selected Keep Notes. At this point, Google Docs contains links, notes, and titles from the selected Google Keep note (Figure G). Now you can edit Google Docs and publish it to the web ([ファイル]|[公開]) Or share with others ([ファイル]|[共有]) You can.

Figure E

Once you have selected the notes you want to export[その他]Select the menu (three vertical dots in the upper right) and[Googleドキュメントにコピー]Choose.

Figure F

[ドキュメントを開く]Select to access Google Docs created from the selected Keep Notes.

Figure G

The resulting Google Docs will include the text and title you added, as well as the full URL details and links from the saved Keep Notes.

How did you experience Google Keep Notes for web research?

Are you using the Google Keep Chrome extension to save your weblinks? How are the combinations of Keep Notes exported to Google Docs compared if I used other methods to save, annotate, and export the links? Do you have any tips for creating and using labels to organize your Keep notes? Please give us some tips for conducting and organizing informal web surveys in the comments below or on Twitter (@awolber).

