Swissnex looks to work with China through innovation





Martina Fuchs

Geneva, October 9 (Xinhua)-Switzerland is looking to China’s strong innovations to unlock the potential for cooperation, said Swissnex, a senior official in a country-sponsored initiative.

Future cooperation between Switzerland and the world’s second-largest economy will focus on “connecting tomorrow,” said Danli Zhou, interim CEO of China’s Swissnex, China’s innovation ecosystem. I told Xinhua in an interview with.

“China has established itself as a powerhouse of research and innovation. For Swiss academics and researchers, China is an important ecosystem for exploration and connection. For Swiss start-ups and entrepreneurs, China is It’s an ideal place to do groundbreaking stress tests. Technology while exploring international expansion. “

“In 2021, our focus will be on projects that set trends in Switzerland and highlights of three key areas of particular interest for future China-Switzerland collaboration: sustainability, deep technology and aging. That’s what Zhou said.

“Swissnex continues to promote open dialogue and collaboration between Switzerland and China, adding long-term and sustainable value to all partners and developing projects that contribute to the well-being of Switzerland and China as a whole. While advising potential partners, “he said. OK.

Going forward, Zhou said he will focus on Switzerland’s participation in the 2022 WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai.

“Switzerland is world-renowned for vocational training (VET) and dual systems, which is reflected in its consistent and powerful performance at the Swiss World Skills Competition,” he added.

Swissnex conducts science, research and websites around the world, including Switzerland and China, as an initiative of the National Secretariat on Education, Research and Innovation in Switzerland and as part of the official overseas network managed by the Swiss Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs. And education and innovation.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent suspension of overseas travel made it difficult to visit, research and roadshow Swiss start-ups, researchers and delegations, Zhou said.

“Despite the constraints of the COVID-19 situation, alternatives to promote visibility of Swiss higher education research institutes, start-ups and other innovation-driven partner organizations and connect them to the local ecosystem. We sought a virtual or hybrid method, “he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/271435220/interview-swissnex-eyes-cooperation-with-china-through-tech-innovation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos