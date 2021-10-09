Google, YouTube no longer allow ads to deny “climate change science”





(ABC News) — Google is cracking down on ads that deny climate change science after advertisers and digital creators complain that they’re listed with their content.

The company also said it would not allow the monetization of content containing false claims about climate change, and said the new policy would also apply to YouTube. This may be part of a larger effort to curb the spread of false information.

The move, announced in a company blog post late Thursday, is putting pressure on the private sector to take action against climate change.

It should also take immediate action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, following a recent report from the UN panel that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called it “Code Red for Mankind.” Warned of the disastrous consequences of not being there.

“Advertisers just don’t want ads to appear next to this content,” said the blog post. “And publishers and creators don’t want ads to appear on their pages or videos that promote these claims.”

A new monetization policy for advertisers, publishers and YouTube creators has been added to the blog post, “Prohibiting advertising and monetization of content that contradicts established scientific consensus on the existence and causes of climate change.” ..

According to the company, this includes content that calls climate change hoaxes and fraud, claims that long-term trends deny that the global climate is warming, greenhouse gas emissions and human activity. Includes claims that deny that it contributes to climate change. ..

“When evaluating content in the light of this new policy, we carefully examine the circumstances under which the claim is made and distinguish between content that states false claims as facts and content that reports or discusses the claim.” Added the blog post. “We will also continue to allow public debate on climate policy, the various impacts of climate change, new research, and other advertising and monetization on other climate-related topics.”

Google said it consulted with experts who contributed to the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Assessment Reports in developing new policies.

With scientists and activists ringing the alarm, consumers and shareholders are putting more pressure on businesses to deal with climate change. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, “industry” will account for 23% of greenhouse gas emissions in 2019, lagging behind only transportation (29%) and electricity generation (25%). It is not the responsibility of tackling climate change that falls on individuals, but the expansion of industrial change.

The climate activist organization welcomed Google’s new policy, but emphasized that there was much more to be done.

“Good news, but not enough,” Greenpeace said in a tweet in response to Google news. “It’s time to move Mike away from the big polluters and their clever publicity and embark on the actual climate change measures we really need.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abccolumbia.com/2021/10/08/google-youtube-no-longer-allow-ads-denying-climate-change-science/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos