How to enable conversation boost on your AirPods Pro





In October 2021, Apple’s AirPods Pro received a software update that adds conversation boosting capabilities to wireless earphones. This article describes the features of Conversation Boost and how to enable it.

Designed to help people with mild hearing loss hear conversations better, the conversation boost feature uses the AirPods Pro’s beamforming microphone to turn the volume of the person speaking in front of you. Raise it to make it easier to hear who is chatting with you.

To use the additional features, you must first make sure your AirPods Pro is updated with the latest firmware.

How to update AirPods Pro firmware

To do this, insert it into your AirPods Pro charging case and connect the case to a power source using the included Lightning-USB cable. Then move your AirPods-paired iPhone or iPad closer to the charging case and make sure your iOS device is connected to the Internet.

After a while, the available software updates will be automatically downloaded and installed. If you’re having trouble updating your AirPods, make sure your charging case is fully charged. You can also try resetting your ‌AirPods‌. ‌AirPods‌ Firmware 4A400 is required. You can check the firmware version by following the steps below.

Connect your ‌AirPods‌ or ‌AirPods Pro‌ to your iOS device. Open the Settings app.[一般]Tap.[バージョン情報]Tap. Tap ‌AirPods‌. Look at the number next to “Firmware Version”.Turn on conversation boost

Once your AirPods Pro has been updated, you can turn on conversation boost by following these steps on your iPhone or iPad running iOS 15 or iPad OS 15.

Launch the Settings app.[ユーザー補助]Tap.[オーディオ/ビジュアル]Tap. Tap Headphone Accommodation. Turn on headphone accommodation with the switch. Scroll down and[透明モード]Tap. Toggle the switch next to the conversation boost to the green on position.

In addition to the new features, Apple has also included an option to reduce ambient noise.This is the last on[設定]It’s on the menu.

