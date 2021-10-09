ARES Inc celebrates 50 years of innovation in weapons technology





The local company starts in the garage and produces a variety of military equipment

Port Clinton — ARES, Inc., founded in the home garage of a renowned firearms engineer. Is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the manufacture of innovative weapons.

ARES, Inc. is headquartered in Lake Erie Business Park along Ohio 2, just west of Port Clinton. Has been designing, testing and manufacturing state-of-the-art weapons systems since its establishment in 1971.

Eugene Stoner, the original designer of what evolved into one of the most iconic firearms ever created, the M16 rifle, was with ARES co-founder Robert Bifoun on the island of Katauba. I started a company in my garage.

The M16, and other closely related models such as the M4 and the civilian AR-15, are one of the most recognized and widely used rifle design concepts in the world today.

Stoner and Bifoun launched the company after the closure of another company, the TRW Ordnance Development Center, in 1970.

As ARES quickly crossed Stoner’s garage, they moved the company to the same building previously used by TRW and hired many of its former employees.

Eventually, Stoner and Bifoun sold the company to Chamberlain Manufacturing Corporation in 1987. Within three years, Chamberlain announced plans to close ARES, but will remain open with the skeleton crew to complete the deal.

In 1993, ARES management eventually repurchased the company from Chamberlain Manufacturing and still owns the Port Clinton company.

“It’s great that a small company like ARES in northwestern Ohio has been able to remain such an important player in the military defense market over the last few years,” said Ann Yamrick, vice president of ARES. Stated.

ARES, Inc. You may not have heard of the name, but if you’ve lived in the area for quite some time, you’ve probably heard the company work.

As part of the engineering process, ARES will test the design of its weapons system at strategically located facilities, allowing it to launch large rounds into a specially designated area of ​​Lake Erie.

According to Yamlick, one of the company’s “most proud and greatest achievements” was the design of the autoloader and recoil mechanism for the US Army striker 105mm mobile gun system deployed abroad during Operation Enduring Freedom in Iraq.

When the striker 105mm MGS is launched, an incredibly large “bang” can be heard even miles away.

ARES is also very proud to have created hundreds of recoil mechanisms for the U.S. military and continues to be the only source provider of its refurbishment and upgrade services, Yamrick said.

Yamrick has added telescoped ammunition, electromagnetic guns, and barrel manufacturing as another area of ​​weapons technology that ARES has continued to innovate over the years.

Approximately 50 people work at the Port Clinton facility, and weapons system manufacturers are also major employers in the region.

But lately, like many other employers across the country, ARES is feeling the impact of a labor shortage and is considering hiring skilled mechanics, technicians and business development managers.

“We offer good benefits, really interesting jobs, and the perfect place to pursue a career,” said Yamlick.

