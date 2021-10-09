Lancaster City Approves 2.8 Million Square Foot High-Tech Sustainable Glass Farm





High dessert community chosen to help innovate the future of agriculture

Lancaster, CA, October 8, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Lancaster, Bluehouse Greenhouse, Inc. (BHGH) has come to the city and announced that it will build a 62-acre greenhouse production facility that uses state-of-the-art greenhouses. State-of-the-art technology for sustainable growth of fruits and vegetables. “The BHGH facility uses an advanced closed-loop sustainable ecosystem design to create an optimal environment for plant life, improving quality, production and consistency,” said Mayor Lancaster R. Rex Paris. Stated. “This is the future of agriculture and we are pleased that Lancaster will help develop this unique and highly needed agricultural technology.”

Bluehouse Greenhouse, Inc. in Lancaster, California.Conceptual diagram of the flagship site of

Greenhouse farming is a commercial and sustainable farming method that requires years of science, data, and optimization to reach the current stage. This technique was started by the Dutch after World War II, completed over time and adopted around the world as a better way to grow fresh fruits and vegetables. Surrounded glass and steel climate-controlled greenhouses create an optimal growing climate for plant prosperity.

“Our greenhouses combine traditional agricultural practices with advanced techniques to grow the best tasting and highest quality produce,” said Ali Kashani, founder of BHGH. “We are pushing agriculture into a new era. It is more sustainable. Our managed greenhouses produce 3,000% more yields per acre and use 90% less water than traditional farms. And requires 90% less human handling and nothing. Herbicides. “

As an example of the sustainability of greenhouse cultivation, standard lettuce heads grown in the field consume about 28 gallons of water from seed to harvest. In greenhouses, consumption drops to less than 2 gallons. The 62-acre BHGH flagship facility produces over £ 50 million of fresh fruits and vegetables annually and distributes them to local and regional markets.

BHGH worked closely with the city’s planning department to ensure that Lancaster’s standards for building efficient and sustainable structures were met. “This project brings hundreds of new construction work and over 200 lasting and skilled work to the city,” said Ari Kashani. “Innovation, technology, sustainability and productivity help the city’s long-term success in supporting advanced industries, winning its third victory as the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation’s” most business-friendly city. ” I put it in. Lancaster is an ideal place to secure a productive and profitable business with abundant natural light, a dry and manageable climate, good transportation connections and a strong and supportive local community. is. A local population with more than 24 million inhabitants in Southern California alone. “

Today, over 60% of the grapes consumed in the United States are imported from other countries. “There is an increasing need to replace imported products with domestic products,” Kashani said. California is one of the largest agricultural nations in the country, but it faces more and more climate and water problems. “Agricultural practices must take advantage of today’s technological advances in order for agriculture to remain the dominant industry. Greenhouse agriculture becomes increasingly necessary as the future of upland farming becomes increasingly uncertain. It has become, “said Kashani.

“This marks the beginning of an important movement that can serve as a national model for building a safe, self-sufficient and controlled agricultural environment,” said Paris. “This is a whole new, more efficient and sustainable way to cultivate, produce and feed our country.”

Antelope Valley Engineering, a local design and engineering company deeply rooted in Antelope Valley, is leading the master planning and engineering efforts in this complex agropark development. The facility is scheduled to begin construction in the winter of 2021/2022 and will bring fruits and vegetables to market at the end of the winter of 2022.

About Bluehouse Greenhouse Bluehouse Greenhouse is an ag-tech company focused on the development and operation of commercial scale, high-tech greenhouses and energy centers to support the growing demand for high quality, sustainable and traceable fresh food.

We are an excellent supplier of high quality greenhouse grown fruits and vegetables to our major distribution partners. We are consistent and reliable through the highest food safety and service levels to enhance US production and achieve food independence in a sustainable environment-focused manner. , Offers traceable produce all year round.

Our flagship facility will be a platform to showcase larger plans to move a significant portion of the agricultural market to a controlled and sustainable environment. The company has a unique vision for the future of agricultural real estate and is working with world-leading innovators and engineers to curate the most innovative food and energy production and distribution facilities on the West Coast. ..

With fewer natural resources, higher production costs, labor shortages, and increased demand for food safety regulations, Bluehouse Greenhouse recognizes the current challenges facing farmers and landowners alike. .. Our unique approach combines the value of traditional agricultural real estate with the security of today’s state-of-the-art, innovative and highly managed agricultural practices to stake in sustainable, high-yielding agricultural technology investments. Provide to the person. For more information, please visit www.bluehousegrown.com and follow us at @ bluehousegrown.

