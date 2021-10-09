A coworking space that “ignites innovation” in downtown St. Louis





NS. Louis-Jimmy Sawyers wanted to see the potential of downtown St. Louis and give him the best views of everything unfolding.

When this became available, I quickly jumped into it and secured the number one office, said Jimmy Sawyers, chairman and co-founder of Sawyers & Jacobs.

So we were very happy. Its a great working environment and a group of entrepreneurs, and a solo practitioner to a solo boutique consulting firm like us. So it’s just a great community and a great environment.

Sawyers has been with his startup technology security consulting firm for 12 years.

Growing up from Memphis to St. Louis, he searched for Cordish’s Spark St. Louis location and provided access to similar spark coworking spaces in Kansas City and Baltimore.

Shervonne Cherry, director of Spark Co-Working, said she moved from one to three places during the pandemic in about 16 months.

But it was great to see how we can support small businesses and individuals. This is available to me. I can make some long-term strategic plans within my organization and team and be in a soft landing point.

Chabonne Cherry said he saw how coworking spaces were igniting innovation in downtown St. Louis.

Opened in the PWC Building in June, Spark St. Louis attracts entrepreneurs of all ages with stunning views of the stadium and the city.

Entrepreneurship is a great equalizer, Cherry said. What does an entrepreneur look like? Anyone can do anything, any idea.

The 30,000-square-foot coworking site at 6 Cardinal Way, Suite 900 is packed with the equipment modern entrepreneurs can demand, from podcast rooms to Zen spaces overlooking the city.

Offering everything from mailboxes to suites, Spark wants to meet the needs of businesses and employees as work and workspaces change in the modern world.

This area is a sacred place for me, Sawyers said.

I’ve been to Busch Stadium for baseball games since I was 12 years old. When you have this energy in this area, it only creates a great environment for business, creativity, thinking and networking.

