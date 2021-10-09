Our view: Carterian investment in science and technology will pay off. SLO has taken a big step with the new mayor





This month, California Lutheran University announces a major investment in the future of the Thousand Oaks campus.

Officially dedicated on October 22, Swenson Science Hall will add 47,000 square feet of facilities dedicated to research and science education. This will more than double the space available on these purpose-built campuses.

The booming life sciences industry in the Conejo Valley and the strong presence of semiconductors, sensors and other manufacturers have long delayed the transformation of CLU into science.

Science Hall is also in favor of the Thousand Oaks CLU heritage. Named after the late Jim Swenson, a chemist and longtime regent, and his wife Sue. The new facility has 12 laboratories that meet LEED Silver certification standards. The aisle connects you to the Armandson Science Building, which now has a history of 32 years, and breathes new life into science education on campus.

The building itself was completed in 2020, but pandemic restrictions and campus closures delayed opening and dedication by more than a year.

On October 20, CLU School of Business officially launches the Steve Dorfman Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. This will dramatically expand the educational capacity and resources of universities in these fast-growing areas.

A resident of Thousand Oaks, Dorfman is widely seen as the father of satellite broadcasting and communications. As Vice Chairman of Hughes Aerospace, he led the team that developed and launched the first successful communications satellite. His multi-million dollar gifts funded the center.

The Dorfman Center will advance the CLU Hub 101 Business Accelerator to help the Faculty of Business develop new initiatives in entrepreneurship and innovation.

These are groundbreaking developments on campus that are steadily rising in academic rankings.

A big step in SLO

The San Luis Obispo City Council has taken a bold step towards the future while maintaining continuity and institutional ties in appointing Erica A. Stewart as the next mayor.

Stewart, the first elected city council member in 2018, will be the only black mayor of a major city in the region. She replaced Heidi Harmon, who resigned in September.

Stewart brings a wealth of experience in the community and nonprofits and a new voice for diversity to the city hall. As a relatively recent addition to the city council, she represents a complete break from the scandal over marijuana retail licenses that caused the political tsunami in San Luis Obispo County.

But Stewart also represents tradition. As Deputy Mayor, she was a logical choice within the City Council to take over Harmon, and she effectively insisted on being promoted to Mayor’s Chair.

She is a CalPoly graduate and a former student council president who returned to SLO after earning a master’s degree in public administration. She works at CalPoly as a director of student and parent philanthropy, and her appointment should strengthen the relationship between the university and the city, which play a major role in the local economy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pacbiztimes.com/2021/10/08/our-view-cal-lutherans-investments-in-science-and-tech-will-pay-off-slo-takes-big-step-with-new-mayor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos