Foresight of Mexican-Americans Bringing Expression Through Google Doodle





Throughout her life, Perla Campos has, as the only one, frequently navigated chapters and situations.

Born and raised in a small town about 30 minutes southwest of Dallas Fort Worth, her family was one of the few Hispanic families, mostly in the white town.

In college, she was once again one of the only Hispanics in her school.

She still works for one of Google’s largest companies in the United States and around the world, and is one of the few Latina on the team.

It has always been one of the undervalued communities, and being part of it has been challenging for Campos, but the experience has become invaluable over time.

In an interview with ALDA, Campos is primarily about learning how to assess it and the power of those challenges.

It taught her patience, resilience, and frankly about herself as Latina, giving back to the people of her community and encouraging her mission to appear.

In her current role as the global marketing lead for the Google Doodles team, she can do more than that.

Raised by a super heroine

I always start my story, I’m the proud daughter of a superheroine, a Mexican immigrant, and a single mother, Campos said.

Campos’ mother has had a great influence on her life. She admits that her mother was her foundation when Campos navigated and learned about life and all its challenges.

Her mother emigrated from Mexico to the United States, the only one in her family.As a result, she always confirmed that young Campos and her two brothers maintained their Mexican heritage while in the United States.

According to Campos, navigating between these two cultures was really interesting. Because the town I grew up in was mostly white while I had a Mexican part in my house.

Upon entering college, Campos became himself in the sense that it was Latin.

She said I started learning about my history and the blood, sweat and tears that gave me the opportunity to be here in America.

When looking back at the sacrifices made by her mother and her ancestral generation, it makes sure that Campos does her part to bring it forward so that those sacrifices are not wasted. ..

Join google

After several internships throughout college, Campos was accepted for an internship at Google.

What started as a simple four-month internship has evolved into a complete journey. She has set a goal of intact and positive impact on the community and has begun to connect ways to help Google reach that goal.

While I was in Google, there was a moment that really showed me how I could influence my community, how I could give back, she said, to that end. There are multiple ways.

She added that I decided to come to Google because I really felt that a company that felt the same could take that ultimate goal further.

Campos initially started working with Google in 2013. Initially, he began working as Product Marketing Manager for Performance Advertising Marketing at Google Headquarters in Mountain View, California, and later as Product Marketing Manager for Spanish Consumer Marketing in Madrid.

She has been a global marketing leader for Google Doodles since 2016.

Campos describes Google Doodle as a dual combination of art and culture, pointing out that the company launches about 500 a year worldwide.

Art creates the most visible things from a core team of engineers and artists, and what’s called Doodler.But the cultural part comes from the network of [more than 120 people] From all over the world, she added.

In her role, Campos is responsible for managing its network, building relationships with community groups and ensuring that all works are authentic.

Through these relationships and partnerships, the Doodle team can cross different identities and aspects that make both the process and the final product more comprehensive.

My job is to make people see, hear, and value, Campos said.

Dramatic evolution

Doodle’s concept and design have evolved significantly since the early days of Google.

From the late 1990s to the 2000s, Doodle was one of the characters in Google titles and may have been replaced by images and graphics.

In anticipation of the Tokyo Olympics last summer, Google launched the entire world of interactive games with seven mini-games that users can play.

For the years I’ve been here, I’ve seen evolution in terms of artistic sophistication, [also] According to Campos, he has moved from creating things in-house to expanding the network of people who create Doodles in the guest artist program.

The Guest Artist Program has come a long way in enabling individuals in different communities to incorporate their opinions and perspectives into Doodles. The company will eventually launch on its homepage.

Personally, Campos added that my big passion project is looking at our evolution in terms of diversity and inclusiveness not only in the United States but also in markets around the world.

Her proud contribution

During Campos’ tenure, about 20,000 Doodles were placed on the Google homepage.

But what she’s most proud of is the singer, entertainer, and influential fellow Mexican-American companion Serena Quintanilla.

While working at Google Spain, Campos was asked for whom he could create Doodles, for whom, and why.

Without hesitation, she named her Serena Quintanilla.

Her reasoning?

I didn’t feel like I saw myself on Google’s home page, and I think we can do that for more people, she recalled.

Fast-forwarding two years later, Campos returned to the United States and contacted the Doodle team to suggest Selena Doodle ideas.

Campos added that the reason I really really wanted this job was related to this idea of ​​making people feel seen, heard, and appreciated.

Serena Graffiti was finally selected and officially launched on October 17, 2017, the 28th anniversary of her debut studio album release.

The Doodle Campos are close to and important to her, given the effort, creative input and direction she was able to incorporate into her design.

Serena had a huge impact on Campos’ life, and Doodle was a way to pay homage to her.

I was able to work together [Selenas] Family, it was like this pinch me project to someone I always say, told me that as long as you work hard and focus, you can do whatever set your mind Two people grew up, my mother and Serena reflected Campos.

I was very surprised and grateful to see the impact it had on the community, she added.

That effort is just one of many Campos that have been working over the years to increase the number of representatives in various communities, such as Dr. Maya Angelou’s 90th birthday and the 44th anniversary of hip-hop.

Most recently, he helped create a Doodle in honor of Dr. Ildaura Murillo-Rohde, the founder of the National Hispanic Nurses Association.

Overall, it’s like the Holy Grail when someone can create that moment in a short amount of time to feel blessed, acknowledged, and exalted, Campos said.

