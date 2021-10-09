Google is (yet) pioneering artificial intelligence





Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is best known by Google, the industry-leading search engine. However, while this tool is widely adopted around the world, most people probably don’t consider internal technology. Google Search relies on artificial intelligence to understand the language and provide more accurate results. That is, it tries to interpret the meaning, not just the type you type in the search bar.

However, Alphabet has many other things besides Google, opening up new use cases for artificial intelligence across a variety of businesses. In this Backstage Pass video, aired September 27, 2021, Motley Fool contributor John Bromels explains some of the ways Alphabet uses artificial intelligence.

John Bromels: When it comes to artificial intelligence, the first name that comes to my mind is the alphabet. The ticker symbols are GOOG and GOOGL. This is a little handy companion. That’s what I really look like when I’m not on the screen, this yellow companion is here. Google believes it’s a search engine, with a business suite and much more. But Google is actually doing a lot behind the scenes. Specifically, Google and the alphabet.

Other companies are generally part of Alphabet and are actually doing a lot behind the scenes, especially with artificial intelligence. To actually set the stage for many modern and contemporary artificial intelligence jobs, we need to go back to 1997, when IBM’s Deep Blue first defeated international grandmaster Garry Kasparov in chess. A year ago when Deep Blue didn’t actually do it, this was a big deal considering it, and people don’t remember this. I lost by playing Garry Kasparov. I rematched in 1997 and was able to win. Of course, Deep Blue belongs to IBM. IBM also shocked the world in 2011 when Watson endangered and defeated Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter. But Google actually made a headline a few years later in 2017, which was a big award. That’s what AlphaGo Computer defeated China’s Go Master in 2017 for three consecutive games.

Google didn’t do what IBM did with Deep Blue because Go is much more complex than chess in terms of the number of possible moves and the number of possible iterations. In 1997 Deep Blue, literally, programmers let Deep Blue consider all possible moves, go out to explore all the possibilities, and then go back to because Go is in the thousands. I chose the one with the most probable average combination from the branches I set up and is thousands of times more complex and has more possible movements. So I think a particular Go game has trillions of possible movements and possible sequences. What Google’s project AlphaGo did was that they taught it by playing itself. Play against the game to understand what best practices and strategies are. From that process, this actually sparked Google and Alphabet’s interest in solving these AI and machine learning issues with chess and Go matters. Google and Alphabet have so many projects that it takes a long time to do everything they’re trying to do with AI and machine learning. But I just wanted to emphasize one of them.

DeepMind is the name of a subsidiary of Alphabet, and just as Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet, DeepMind is a subsidiary of Alphabet with a particular focus on AI and machine learning. Google turns this into a protein folding problem. This is a very special process in biotechnology. When a protein is formed from a bundle of amino acids, it takes these amino acids, all shaped like wool chains of woolen laces, and folds them into a 3D structure of this kind. It’s almost like putting a piece of paper in an origami bird or other animal. Importantly, many of the same immune acids can be used to form them into this structure, but each structure determines what the protein can do. Imagine that you can take the same paper and fold it into many origami animals. The same is true for proteins.

However, if the proteins are slightly misaligned and slightly misfolded, they can cause a variety of genetic problems, including cystic fibrosis. This is the result of proteins that are formed slightly differently. It can take years and tons of money and research to be able to analyze the structure and folds of a single protein and predict how it will work in the lab.

Alphabet’s DeepMind decided to try to solve this problem in 2016 and started developing AI in 2016. In 2018, we have this program called AlphaFold, which has won a small biennial cash competition. If you can predict how a protein will be formed based on the amino acids that go into it, then you’ll essentially replicate it by working in the lab over the last few years and years and predicting all this money.

Then, just last year in 2020, DeepMind announced that it had revived AlphaFold 2 two years later, and that AlphaFold 2 could be replicated with simple predictive modeling, essentially solving this problem. Looking at the actual protein, I was able to basically recreate what scientists would take years to do in the lab. I was able to predict “yes, what this will be”. This has incredible implications for biotechnology, genetic research, and other areas of treatment for diseases and conditions. This seems to be literally one of the dozens of things Google and Alphabet are doing in this area.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

