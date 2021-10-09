Maybe Alexa and the Google Assistant shouldn’t understand you better – review geeks





Lukmanazis / Shutterstock.com

Voice assistants such as the Google Assistant and Alexa are part of everyday life. They are on phones, laptops, walls and control smart homes. However, it can be difficult to use, especially for those who speak “non-standard” English. Companies are trying to solve the problem, but what if it’s bad?

By making voice assistants in smart homes and smartphones easier to use, businesses may actually be diminishing the ability of users to function in the wider world. There are about 1.35 billion English-speaking people in the world, 400 million of whom are “native speakers”.

Therefore, it is safe to assume that about two-thirds of English speakers have some accent just because they are not their native language. Second, there are multiple country accents (UK, Canada, USA, Australia, etc.) as there are 400 million people who speak English as their primary language. Each country has its own local dialect.

If a company chooses and completes a single dialect, such as American Standard English, the product can only be used by a small percentage of English-speaking people. Conversely, if you go too far, you can deprive people of tools that can be very helpful in developing your communication skills.

How are tech companies trying to improve things? Tyler Nottley / Shutterstock.com

Voice assistants have been working to better understand user commands as long as they exist. Microsoft, Apple, Google, and Amazon are one of the leading companies that want to devote a lot of resources to their voice assistants to make them accessible and frustrating to as many people as possible.

This includes hiring people with specific accents to record hundreds of voice commands and conversations that can be used to teach AI dialects. In one of the lean months, I decided to take advantage of the sexy northern accents and spent hours recording hundreds of seemingly random words and phrases for a company called Appen.

The company then took my recordings and sent them to Amazon, Google, Microsoft, or anyone else who was paying them. Voice snippets are theoretically used to improve the AI ​​being developed by the company that purchased the voice snippet.

Some voice assistants can even be trained to better understand the exact voice of the person using it. Unlike waiting for Big Tech to upload the game, this can produce immediate results and greatly improve the accuracy of the voice assistant. It also allows multiple users to access the smart home profile without having to switch manually.

So why could this be bad? Juan Ci / Shutterstock.com

You could say, “Alexer, I’ll ring the alarm clock at 8 o’clock tomorrow,” but when I try to request a song, it really starts to be a pain. Communicating with Amazon Music took about three months and had thousands of frustrated explosives, but now it’s as clear as a BBC news reader in the 1980s to “play The Housemartins happy hour.” increase. Sometimes I ask Paul Weller to become Ella Fitzgerald, but there’s always room for improvement.

The silver lining that accompanies the struggle of accents is the fact that my English has improved. You can now communicate more clearly than ever before. This is useful because the technology can improve until the AI ​​on the smartphone can understand me, but it’s not very useful when talking to another person using that phone.

Another advantage is that it doesn’t completely destroy the accent in the process. If you choose to give a speech lesson instead, you may rattle sentences with accepted pronunciation. Identity is important. Accents are an important part of someone’s culture and background.

For example, the UK has a clear accent every few miles. There are maps that have been flying around the Internet for several years, and although they look extensive, they rarely scratch the surface. A small part of the northeast is labeled with a “teesside” accent, but the natives of each town in the area (Middlesbrough, Hartlepool, Stockton, Billingham) all speak differently. doing.

Now imagine a variation of a county as big as Yorkshire. People also tend to identify where they came from and preserve much of their culture. Accents make up the majority of it. Not everyone wants to sound like Hugh Grant. We may be spoiled in recent years as many people have settled down and waited for technology to make up for their shortcomings. Often it does exactly that. However, in some cases, meeting a technician along the way can be faster and better in the long run.

Voice assistants should be accessible to as many people as possible. If Siri had to speak with a fully accepted pronunciation before displaying the time, one of Apple’s most important successes would be useless for more than 99.9% of English-speaking people.

Even something like a standard American accent excludes the majority of American users and doesn’t bother around the world. So it’s clear why companies are putting so much effort into teaching software to understand as many dialects as possible. And you should. But they should go this far.

It would be better if there were Apple, Google, etc. Avoid adopting the spirit of perfectionism and instead aim for a standard that allows accessibility, but still requires a little attention on the part of the user. Personally, Alexa didn’t want to hear anything other than a clear speech, so I had to think about how to pronounce things.

My speech is definitely clearer than before when I had to deal with voice assistants many times a day. That wasn’t what I was trying to do. It was an unintended and very beneficial side effect — and if it worked for me, it might work for other people as well.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reviewgeek.com/99008/voice-assistants-wil-get-better-at-understanding-you-and-that-might-be-a-mistake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos