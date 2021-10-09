Fortanix and Google Partners Offer Google Workspace Client-Side Encryption (CSE)





Fortanix, in collaboration with Google, announced client-side encryption of user data for Google Workspace apps such as Google Drive, documents, sheets, and slides.

Fortanix Inc, a data-first multi-cloud security company. Announced today that the Data Security Manager platform (SaaS / On-Prem) has been integrated with Google Workspace client-side encryption (beta available). Google Workspace users. This partnership allows Google Workspace users to use the extended key management capabilities provided by Fortanix to retain sole authority and control over encryption keys to encrypt data and documents on Google Workspace.

As a result of increasing adoption of cloud technology and digitalization, and a new focus on data security, the need to comply with relevant regulatory compliance is increasing in all industries and sectors around the world. Pressure comes not only from regulators but also from consumers. In addition, the number of workers choosing remote work is skyrocketing, and the vast majority of companies are considering full or partial remote operations, so companies need solutions that facilitate seamless collaboration. .. And you need to do so while meeting all regulatory and security requirements.

Fortanix CEO and co-founder Ambuj Kumar said that in the pre-pandemic era, companies focused on front-end operations and logistics management, but remote work capabilities and digitization were excellent. It was being considered. Therefore, less time, effort, and expense is spent investigating threats, analyzing incidents, and responding to incidents.

Fortanix Data Security Manager integrates with Google Workspace CSE to act as an external key manager when moving data to the cloud, allowing customers to manage their keys. Not only is the data unbreakable by Google, but the encryption key is not stored on the Google server. Users have full control over Google Workplace data and key authentication backed by a FIPS 140-2 Level 3 hardware security module.

Users can also define and control Google Workspace Key Encryption Key (KEK) policies from their Fortanix DSM (On Prem / SaaS) accounts. Upon receipt of the file, the corresponding data encryption key is decrypted using the customer-provided key only after authenticating the user with customer-controlled authentication.

HSMs have traditionally been considered a security box that needs to be properly placed on the premises of an office. Kumar said he was raising the ante with Fortanix DSM SaaS. Through a partnership with Google Workspace client-side encryption, Fortanix provides FIPS 140-2 Level 3 hardware-based protection, complete user and region isolation when needed, and Google Workspace key and data protection. Provides even more security features to do. You can move it to any device, anywhere in the world.

About Google Workspace client-side encryption

Google Workspace Client-Side Encryption (CSE) allows users to encrypt their organization’s data using their own encryption key instead of using the encryption provided by Google Workspace. With Google Workspace client-side encryption, file encryption is processed by the client’s browser before it is stored in Google Drive’s cloud-based storage. That way, the Google server can’t decrypt the user’s data because it doesn’t have access to the user’s encryption key. To use CSE, users must connect Google Workspace to an external cryptographic key service and identity provider (IdP).

About Fortanix:

Fortanix is ​​a data-first multi-cloud security company that solves cloud security and privacy challenges. Data is the most valuable digital asset for an enterprise, but it is distributed across the cloud, SaaS, applications, storage systems, and data centers. The security team has a hard time tracking, but security is much worse. Fortanix provides our customers with a centralized solution to protect all this data. Its pioneering sensitive computing technology means that your data remains protected during storage, movement, and use, protecting it from even the most sophisticated attacks. See https://fortanix.com/ for more information.

Fortanix and Runtime Encryption are Fortanix, Inc. Is a registered trademark of. Self-DefendingKeyManagementService is Fortanix, Inc. Is a trademark of. All other marks and names mentioned in this document are trademarks of their respective companies. FIPS 140-1 and FIPS 140-2 TM: NIST certification mark. This does not imply product approval by the NIST, US, or Canadian governments.

