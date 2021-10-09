Innovative technology is changing Linux in the cloud. We are currently accepting investment.





Disruptor. It has become a powerful word in the business world. All new ventures position themselves as new ideas or new forces ready to dispel dust from their chunky, complacent industry and show the way for new directions for everyone. I like

Of course, many of these ventures aren’t innovative and unique enough to actually play and make disruptor cards work, but the need for change, and the power behind its charge. Power is powerful. If a new idea can really be confusing, its advocates may be ready for great success and great wealth.

We believe NanoVMs are ready to play a destructive role in the explosive areas of cloud operations and cybersecurity. These are two technology markets that are ready to generate more than $ 650 billion in revenue in 2022. It has already received over $ 2.4 million in funding, including funding from the US Air Force and the sector. The company has now begun a public offering of preferred corporate stock through StartEngine.

The campaign will allow the average investor to set the flag now and financially support NanoVM’s potentially groundbreaking technology. Investors are now able to participate in this server-based operating system, which is smaller, faster, and exponentially safer than today’s traditional cloud-based computing.

NanoVM: Innovative technology for the new cloud

NanoVM is based on the idea of ​​updating Linux, the technology that has dominated servers and business-based operating systems for decades.

While Apple and Windows have long dominated the operating system space of personal computers, open-source Linux has spent nearly 30 years as the de facto answer for IT professionals running most business systems. .. Its versatility and power make it an operating system that runs almost every supercomputer on the planet and more than 90% of the world’s servers and cloud infrastructure.

Linux is undoubtedly a flagship product, but it has been around for 30 years, ahead of the current cloud computing revolution. Linux is neither built for the cloud nor for performing utility-intensive visualizations, which are becoming more and more popular. Like other technologies that have been in use for a long time, Linux requires some upgrades, especially in critical areas of cybersecurity.

NanoVM is a new unikernel-based operating system, smaller, faster, more secure programs and their capabilities at the core of the operating system, due to the astronomical increase in cyberattacks on cloud services. Provides the brain behind many of them.

The standard operating system kernel allows multiple users to access data at the same time, opening up opportunities for data breaches and cyberattacks. NanoVM’s unikernel is a self-contained micromachine that runs independently of Linux, each running all its own apps independently.

Since they are not part of the interconnected OSWeb, they are smaller and run faster than regular kernels. Also, because it has only one program, it is unaffected by traditional hacks and other cyberattacks.

Space efficiency, speed, and security enhancements are also highly adaptable and can be smoothly integrated with most modern cloud-based systems. In addition to being easy for IT specialists, programmers, web developers, etc. to migrate, all these improvements are one of the major selling points for early adopters. It’s a smaller, more witty, and more secure server operation that saves you money.

NanoVMs are currently looking for investors

As the new operating system is ready to enter the healthcare, financial, energy, telecommunications, and government markets, NanoVMs are seeking investment to help fund its driving force. So far, the company has already attracted attention from prominent venture capitalists such as Longra, Bloomberg Beta, and L2 Ventures, led by NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana.

Invest early to get the best prices for companies that can disrupt one of the largest industries in the United States. Now, through the NanoVMs StartEngine campaign, potential investors can check out the NanoVMs project and buy convertible bonds for the right to receive shares in the preferred company. Invests over $ 500 will receive an additional 5% up to 25% bonus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/innovative-technology-is-coming-to-change-linux-in-the-cloud-its-open-for-investment-now/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos