Creator of Metroid Dread on life in Metroidvania





Samus suit design and its evolution. The latest Metroid will land in a world where games like Metroid are everywhere.

Nintendo

The new Metroid game for the first time in years (and the new 2D Metroid for the first time in 19 years), Metroid Dread is the final chapter in a series of games dating back to the original Metroid in 1986. Now available with the new OLED screen switch. Become a big Nintendo holiday title in a year, even without new Mario or Zelda games.

Producer Yoshio Sakamoto has been responsible for the creativity of Metroid games from the beginning. With Zoom from Japan, we interviewed Sakamoto about Metroid, the concept of a new game, and its future.

The following is an edited excerpt from the conversation.

Metroid games have moved between TV-connected play and handhelds for some time. Now with the switch it’s a little bit of both. Do you have a preference for how to play on Switch? Sakamoto: I don’t really like TV and handhelds.

Metroid is a fairly large world and has a large sci-fi atmosphere, so I personally feel that playing on the big screen of a TV might be more exciting. Of course, the visual quality has been greatly improved and evolved. In that sense, Nintendo Switch hardware can be a very good match.

You have made many Metroid games for portable systems. Did you find the handheld particularly suitable for Metroid?The original development department I belonged to [with Metroid] He was very familiar with handheld games.But I wasn’t particularly focused on handhelds-I did my best to create the best Metroid possible for each [type of] hardware. The idea for this Metroid Dread began 15 years ago during the Nintendo DS era. I was wondering what kind of Metroid idea would work with the uniqueness of the Nintendo DS. Well, finally, the Metroid Dread is on the Nintendo Switch. Of course, there were some ideas that needed to be evolved and modified from the Nintendo DS era. But in the end, I feel that all the ideas have been tweaked and fully customized.

The look of Metroid Dread is mostly classic 2D, with a few exceptions.

Nintendo

As far as the impact of Metroid on the game is concerned, your idea coined the term Metroidvania. Switch games admit that they were inspired by what Metroid started. What do you think of those games? Think about how these designers are playing with your ideas? And does it inspire you? There are many games released in this Metroidvania genre. Of course, I’m not familiar with all of them. But the fact that I’m one of the original members who created this genre, and there are so many game designers who digest it to customize their own style and create their own games … I’m very Thank you. It’s also very, very interesting. To be honest, I am glad that our activities at that time were inherited by many game developers and game designers and produced various games.

Some of the design sketches from the Metroid Dread Art Book.

Nintendo

Has your perception of the meaning of Metroid changed? Has your relationship changed? Did the images of the Metroid and Samus characters and franchises be very solid and actually presented in the way you wanted in the original game? I’m not sure how to answer. However, I feel that the character Samus has grown over the years, and in all her adventures, she really gained a better understanding of what Samus is and her inner self. -What was she thinking about in each adventure? Metroid Dread concludes the interrelated fate between Metroid and Samus. This is a big theme of the story. Over the years, my understanding and vision of the Metroid franchise and Samus has deepened.

At E3, you commented that you know you want to continue the series and never want to end the series. Do you think dreads are closures? As long as the character Samus exists, I think her adventure will continue. I feel Samus should continue her adventure, and that’s what we really need to do our best. Metroid Dread concludes a five-story arc that has been around for 35 years. But I feel that is not the ultimate goal. There must be something that can continue the franchise and the universe. Yes, as long as your character Samus is loved, I want to do what I have to do.

If you make another game for another Nintendo franchise, which one? That is a very, very difficult question. I think it’s about when it will come, what it wants to make, what the team wants to make, and what Nintendo fans can enjoy. Unless you see that vision, it will be very difficult to realize the idea. And, of course, even if you have that idea, it would be very difficult to answer. Sorry for the very vague answer-a very difficult question to answer. The movie is also very interesting, but there is nothing concrete to answer here.

Speaking of recent Super Mario movie announcements, Metroid movies are interesting. It’s very interesting because I don’t know who will be cast to Samus. Personally, I hope it will happen someday.

