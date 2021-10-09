Review: Apple iPad Mini (2021)





Recently, tablets have been revived.

The pandemic highlights the usefulness and variety of device categories as both work and personal tools.

Apple is clearly taking advantage of this trend this year, with the announcement of the new iPad and iPad Mini with the latest product launch in September.

We’ve tried the new Mini to see what new features it offers.

design

The new iPad Mini is smaller (actually much smaller) than the previous version and weighs enough.

It’s still a bit too big to hold in one hand, but it’s much more portable than a full-size iPad or a large tablet from another manufacturer.

As for its style, it has a flat-edged design similar to the latest iPhones.

An aluminum band with curved corners wraps around the entire outside of the device, giving it strength and structure and making it easier to grip.

On the right is the Apple Pencil (additional) charging and connection point and SIM card tray.

At the bottom is a USB Type-C charging socket and some speaker grills, and at the top there are more speaker openings, volume control buttons, and a power button.

As with the iPad Air, the latter has a fingerprint sensor. This is very fast and accurate, but in the Folio case it can be difficult to properly access the buttons so that they can read their fingerprints.

However, one of the great features is that the iPad requires you to enter a second fingerprint from your other hand during setup. This is because when using the device in landscape mode, it is the left hand that naturally falls on the sensor.

However, there is no way to unlock your tablet with your face.

On the back, a single camera unit sticks out very prominently, but in most cases the user will have a case to make up for this.

The iPad Mini comes in four colors: purple, pink, space gray, and starlight (a type of cream).

screen

The first thing you notice on the iPad Mini screen is that the home button disappears while the fingerprint sensor is on the power button.

It created extra real estate for the display, but it still has a fairly thick and noticeable bezel around the outside.

It may be a little less immersive on the screen, but it doesn’t hurt its quality.

The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display provides a decent viewing experience with a resolution of 2266 x 1488.

The refresh rate is very low at 60Hz, which is much lower than the 120Hz iPad Pro.

But mostly that’s enough, games and scrolling may not be as smooth as you can get on high-end phones and top-of-the-line tablets.

The display features Apple’s True Tone technology and an anti-reflective coating, making it suitable for use in sunlight.

hardware

The iPad Mini features the same new A15 Bionic chip found in the new iPhone 13 series.

So this is a plus, with 40% better CPU performance than the previous iPad Mini and 80% better GPU performance than the previous model.

Combined with RAM, it powers the device with a great clip. This means that multitasking is smooth, apps open and close quickly, and fast-moving games with lots of graphics won’t have any problems.

With the M1 chipset, you can get even more power from your iPad Pro.

But in normal everyday use, the iPad Mini doesn’t seem to want it.

Another advantage of the new efficient chip is battery life.

The official promise from Apple is that it will last up to 10 hours of continuous use.

Obviously, it depends a lot on what you are using it for and how you use it.

However, I did find that the normal use of multitasking dip-in and dip-out lasted several days between charges.

It’s not spectacular, but it’s solid.

Inside the box is a 20W quick charger, but it hasn’t been removed yet like the iPhone.

However, it cannot be charged wirelessly.

Another new feature on the iPad Mini is 5G, which is a bonus for some users.

64GB or 256GB is built into the front of the storage.

Stereo speakers perform well for their size.

camera

The camera is not a big selling point for the iPad.

After all, no one really wants to suffer from the ignorance of being able to hold a big tablet in their hands and see them taking pictures and videos.

But with small tablets, they start to become more important.

The iPad Mini has one 12MP main camera with an improved lens and sensor.

Modes that iPhone users know include panorama, slow motion video, burst, and time lapse, but obviously one camera doesn’t have portrait mode.

It’s also possible to capture 4K video for the first time on the iPad Mini.

I don’t make art with this camera, but for basic daily shots, it’s as effective as it needs to be.

There is a 12MP ultra wide sensor on the front.

It has a relatively new center stage feature that automatically tracks left and right during Facetime calls to keep your subject perfectly centered.

Other features

The iPad Mini runs the iPad OS 15.

It includes a number of new features such as an updated multitasking menu, the ability to place widgets on the home screen, quick notes that allow you to write down numbers and ideas on apps and screens, live text that recognizes text in real time, and more. .. You can copy, cut and paste the camera and it.

Conclusion

It may be small by design, but its tiny size and clean cut lines mean that the new iPad Mini stands out positively from its large cousin.

It’s pretty well powered, has a pretty good screen, and now has a 5G connection.

However, the power of the battery is inferior to that of the larger model. The camera setup is pretty pedestrian and, despite its size, it’s not that cheap.

Starting at € 569 for the 64GB version and rising to € 909 for the Wi-Fi and Cellular 256GB versions, it costs a lot compared to other options on the market.

If you need a premium product, or if you’re upgrading from a much older iPad, it’s worth a look.

But if you own a modern iPad, or if more power, storage, and battery life are important, you probably won’t.

