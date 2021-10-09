



With more questions than answers, the Utah countryside looks to a dry future amid explosive growth.

(Trent Nelson | Salt Lake Tribune) Stan Jensen at his farm in Centerfield on Monday, October 4, 2021.

October 9, 2021

This story is part of Salt Lake Tributes’ ongoing efforts to identify solutions to Utah’s biggest challenges through the work of the Innovation Lab.

Stan Jensen lives and farms on the road named after his family.

The generation of Yensense has raised alfalfa here. However, years of drought have made this centerfield in Utah a low-yielding heritage. That’s why former engineer Jensen is working to incorporate new technologies borrowed from organic farming and permaculture to reinvent the family business for a dry future.

When designing Utah, Jensen said he now designs in a different way. We set up farmland in Salt Lake Valley on Wednesday and centered our population somewhere in low-fertility soil in eastern Utah on Wednesday.

Still, the population is booming throughout the Utah countryside. The once-sleeping rural town looks like a community along Wasatch Front. Even Centerfield, which shows that the 2020 census has shrunk by 2% over the last decade, saw new growth in 2021. The square of its growth with aquifer and reservoir dryness and closure of fossil fuel power plants remains an open issue.

Utah Countryside Convocation

Growth, change, and the questions they raise in the Utah countryside dominate the conversation between farmers, ranchers, and miners in diners from Garden City to Bluff. The recent Wang Utah Summit at Southern Utah University was attended by lawmakers, energy executives, technology leaders and entrepreneurs.

Steven Black, director of the Utah Manufacturing Extension Center at the University of Utah, said the event was a fairly small, southern Utah-centric event, mentioning a large number of people at the event’s opening and outdoor social. It has grown significantly in the last few years. In particular, Governor Cox focuses on the Utah countryside.

The next day, attendees gathered at SUU Randall L. Jones Theater to speak with the Governor, Vice Governor, Rocky Mountain Power executives, and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

(Trent Nelson | Salt Lake Tribune) Governor Spencer Cox, one Utah Summit held at the University of Southern Utah (SUU) in Cedar City on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Originally from St. George, Elder Holland talked primarily about the past in southern Utah. He said the ruggedness of the country helped shape the character of the region. That meant a lot of work. That meant there was no free pass. Whatever you got, you earned.

At the summit, tensions between the past and the future were common themes.

In Hunter and Huntington, two coal-fired power plants in Utah will be shut down in the next 25 years. Gary Hoogeveen, CEO of Rocky Mountain Power, discussed plans to move these plants to advanced nuclear power based on an ongoing demonstration project in Wyoming. The Wyoming project aims to retain and retrain many workers from retired coal-fired power plants. Hoogeveen said, stay tuned for years, as that is our hope for Hunter and Huntington.

Vice Governor Deidre Henderson spoke at the summit about the need to invest in evolving rural Utah infrastructure. She is concerned about the growth of the 12 local counties she has visited in the last two weeks.

Rural projects in Utah don’t always work as well as projects along the Wasatch Front, according to Henderson, but direct cost analysis shouldn’t interfere with infrastructure investment. She explained. From Westwater to basic water and electricity.

(Trent Nelson | Salt Lake Tribune) Lieutenant Governor Daedra Henderson will speak at the Rural Community Building Panel at the Southern Utah University (SUU) Wan Utah Summit on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 in Cedar City.

The unknown future of agriculture

Dave Chen, CEO and Chairman of Equilibrium Capital, which invests in and manages sustainable agricultural real estate, said Utah believes Utah could play an important role in the future of agriculture.

Chen, who is also a member of the Tribunes Innovation Lab’s advisory board, says agriculture will change significantly over the next decade, compared to the past 10,000.

That rapid change is a source of excitement, but it is also anxious, especially for struggling family farmers like Jensen.

Jensen continues to adapt agricultural practices, but still needs to work on the bill and the almost empty hay huts.

Survive well, he said, and hope next year will be better.

