OPPO announces as official mobile phone for Boston Marathon





Shenzhen Today, OPPO, a global high-tech brand, announced the official sponsorship of the 125th Boston Marathon, marking its second year as the official smartphone of the world’s oldest annual marathon. The Boston Athletic Association (BAA), the organizer of OPPO and the Boston Marathon, effectively celebrates the sportsmanship and patience of some 50,000 athletes participating in the 125th Boston Marathon live.

Based on the mission of those related brands, OPPO has signed a multi-year partnership with BAA to support and enhance the importance of living a healthy lifestyle. OPPO has created a pre-event athlete training session campaign to encourage registered participants to share their training experiences while preparing for the marathon on Monday. OPPO also keeps athletes up to date on OPPO products, sharing tips for a healthy life through digital communication.

We are pleased to continue our partnership with BAA. The Boston Marathon, the world’s most famous marathon event, sets a high standard of attendance. William Liu, vice president and global marketing president of OPPO, says that a healthy lifestyle is more important than ever. We believe in technology for humanity and kindness for the world. The purpose of corporate innovation is to help everyone get the most out of their lives. OPPO wants to raise people’s awareness of maintaining mental and physical health. It also improves the health-related features of smart devices and enables users to play a more active role in maintaining their own health.

Tom Grillk, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Boston Athletic Association, is pleased that BAA will continue to engage with strong global brands like OPPO as an event celebrated around the world. OPPO focuses on promoting a healthy lifestyle using human-centric technology, in good harmony with BAA’s vision to enable everyone to live a healthy life. I am.

As a human-centric technology brand, OPPO has put a lot of effort into developing personal health-related features on devices to provide consumers with professional digital health services. By exposing users to the various field recording scenes and natural sounds provided by Dolby Atmos, the OPPO Relax app introduced in ColorOS will ease the user’s mind and body on OPPO devices. The flagship smartphone, Find X3 Pro,’s unique OPPO Color Vision Enhancement helps people with color blindness (CVD) distinguish colors using color correction and deeper contrast levels. OPPO is built to help everyone get the most out of their lives and has set up a professional health lab to strengthen the digital health ecosystem. The lab uses health data, sensors, and AI algorithms to support the development of health-related products, software, and hardware. Providing users with professional personal health features.

With a history of 125 years, the Boston Marathon is one of the most famous races in the world and one of the six Abbott World Marathon Majors. OPPO will make its debut at the 125th Boston Marathon to increase its global presence and brand awareness. In the future, OPPO will focus on research and development of digital health-related technologies, providing services to Boston Marathon participants and fans around the world to promote a healthy lifestyle.

About OPPO

OPPO is the world’s leading smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone, Smiley Face, in 2008, OPPO has been constantly pursuing the perfect synergy between aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO offers a wide range of smart devices led by the Find and Reno series. OPPO provides users with not only devices, but also the ColorOS operating system and Internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO +. OPPO operates in more than 50 countries and territories, has 6 laboratories and 5 R & D centers around the world, and has an International Design Center in London. More than 40,000 OPPO employees are dedicated to creating a better life for their customers around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.baa.org/oppo-announced-official-mobile-phone-boston-marathon The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos