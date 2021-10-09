IBM Space Tech wants to “democratize the universe” with ENDURANCE.





Between the rise of the commercial space industry and the proliferation of institutions and programs, it is clear that we are living in a new space age. The cornerstone of this new era is how reusable rockets, small satellite technology, and other advances are reducing the cost of launching payloads into orbit. This will increase access to space and allow more people and organizations to participate in lucrative research.

In January 2020, IBM chose to strengthen its long-standing cooperation with the space sector by launching its own commercial space venture known as IBM Space Tech. In early 2022, IBM Space Tech will launch its first CubeSat space mission, named ENDURANCE, for Low Earth orbit (LEO). This CubeSat leverages IBM / RedHat software and IBM Cloud to provide students around the world with access to space.

ENDURANCE’s mission leader is NaeeM Altaf, IBM SpaceTech Chief Technology Officer and space industry veteran. After many years of working with space agencies (such as NASA and ESA) and the commercial space sector, Naeem is familiar with the challenge of gaining access to space. Given that this all happened in developing countries, Naim was worried about how difficult it must be for people in developing countries.

Impressions of the artist of Endurance CubeSat. Credit: Endurance In Space

Unfortunately, this has been a trend since the beginning of the Space Age, and only space agencies, developed countries, and ultra-rich people enjoyed access. Hoping to change that paradigm, IBM Space Tech’s Naeem and his colleagues began looking for ways to streamline the process of gaining access to space. Specifically, we wanted to make school-age children around the world take advantage of the wonders of the universe.Durable

The result was ENDURANCE. This is a program that combines IBM’s Edge Computing in Space (using the IBM / Red Hat MicroShift project) with CubeSat technology by the Bulgarian satellite company EnduroSat. Leveraging this technology and expertise, ENDURANCE enables students to interact directly with low earth orbit (LEO) small satellites. As Naeem emailed Universe Today:

“The mission of ENDURANCE CubeSat is to make space accessible to everyone on this planet. In other words, to democratize access to space. Our vision and goal for this mission is simple. How can we streamline the process of giving school-age children access to the wonders of space to inspire the next generation of space explorers and leaders? “

The process is simple. Once operational, children in the most remote rural areas (individually or as part of a class) in any part of the world can write code in Python and upload it to the IBM Cloud ENDURANCE portal. .. After the automated system scans the code to make sure there are no malicious signs, the code is sent to the ground station and uploaded to the satellite on the next pass. As Naeem explained:

“Users will be able to access the IBM Cloud portal and submit their code. Once the code is validated, it will be pushed to CubeSat. Run the program. The results will be pushed to the ground station and then to IBM Cloud. It will be pushed and the user will be notified of the result. “

This view of the Earth’s horizon was taken by the Expedition 7 crew aboard the International Space Station using a wide-angle lens when it was on the Pacific Ocean. Credit: NASA

By writing your own code, users can perform many operations and get results back through the ground station and IBM Cloud. This includes acquiring data from satellite magnetometers, solar sensors, or satellite voltage, temperature, and other telemetry data. According to Naeem, the most popular operation could be the ability to take pictures using the CubeSat’s camera.

Basically, children can schedule image captures as satellites pass through certain parts of the globe. This allows you to see sunrise, sunset, storm, weather patterns, or what your town or rural area looks like from space. In addition, they can see what forest fires, tropical storms, ice sheet shrinkage, floods, and coastline shrinkage look like from space.

This is another aspect of the ENDURANCE mission, which is to raise awareness of global issues such as climate change and global health. By looking from space to the earth, students can experience the overview effect and see how everything on the earth is connected. In the future, Naeem and his colleagues want to add more features to enhance the experience.

Some examples include natural language processing (NLP), which allows users to work with virtual assistants (such as chatbots) and utilize speech synthesis / text synthesis software to facilitate communication with the satellite itself. This could consist of asking where the satellite is on Earth. Where are you now? ” “Hello! I am currently in South America and enjoy the Andean scenery. “

ENDURANCE mission patch.Credit: Endurance in space

“In the future, we can look at building the CubeSat Operations Center metaverse, creating hackathons, and more. As we say,“ the sky is not the limit! ”Naeem said. Hackathon’s ideas are in line with IBM P-TECH, a public education model that teaches high school students in developing countries and “underserved backgrounds” coding and other STEM-related skills. Today, P-TECH serves more than 100 schools around the world.

“We are proud to have this opportunity to help inspire, hope, confidence and accomplish this young generation of space leaders,” Naeem added. “We believe that experiencing space in this way is valuable to many students and children and opens the door to innovation beyond our imagination.”

Those interested in supporting missions are encouraged to visit the ENDURANCE website and click on the tab marked “JOIN MISSION”. In addition to getting a boarding pass and mission patch (shown above), participants will be sent their name to the space on the ENDURANCE Cube Sat.

