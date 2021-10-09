GeekWire Podcast: Andy Jassy about Amazon’s Future; Google and Apple’s Yoky Matsuoka. Ciara on music and business creativity





Engineer and entrepreneur Yoky Matsuoka, entertainer and entrepreneur Ciara, and new Amazon CEO Andy Jassy attended the GeekWire Summit in Seattle this week. (Photos of Kevin Lisota and Dan De Long)

This week’s GeekWire podcast shared some of the highlights of this week’s GeekWire Summit, an annual business and technology conference for Seattle and online audiences.

This Week’s Show:

Computer scientist and entrepreneur Yoky Matsuoka talks about her journey from academia to Silicon Valley and compares and contrasts her experiences with Apple and Google. Matsuoka leads Johanna, an independent subsidiary of Panasonic, which recently launched a personal assistant subscription service.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy answers questions about the impact companies have on the world and their responsibilities other than servicing their customers. The appearance at the GeekWire Summit was the first live-stage interview since founder Jeff Bezos was the Amazon CEO of one of the world’s most influential companies at a crucial moment in its history.

Grammy Award-winning entertainer and entrepreneur Ciara talks about creativity and independence in music and business. She talks about the moment of insight that accompanies her hit song level up. It has become a spirit that leads to her work in music, business, fashion and more.

Audio editing and production by Curt Milton. Theme song by Daniel LK Coldwell.

Details: GeekWire Summit 2021

