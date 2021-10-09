Experience Google’s new writing app for Chromebooks





If you need a high quality app for taking handwritten notes, there are many options. Of course, not all of them are made by our beloved Google. As a Chrome OS fan, it’s always good for Google to release a new app and play with it (even if you later decide to kill the app). This is the case for the new Cursive Progressive Web Apps (PWA). Google has decided to take a photo with a new type of memo app. Given the success of Google Keep (or Keep Notes?), That makes a lot of sense to me.

This Google Cursive Review reviews everything offered in Google’s new PWA and whether you should consider using it on your Chromebook.

About this review: I’ve used Google Cursive PWA on my ASUS Chromebook CX9 and Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 for the past 3 weeks. These are two of the best touchscreen Chromebooks currently available. In the meantime, I used the cursive app to create almost all of my lecture and research notes about college work. I haven’t had a chance to test Cursive on an HP Chromebook x2 11 yet, but once I receive a review unit, I’ll update this article with an experience on a real ChromeOS tablet.

Google Cursive: UI

The Google Cursive UI is pretty simple. If you’re looking for a note-taking app with an overwhelming amount of UI theme settings and customization, this isn’t for you. My personal favorite app for handwritten notes is Notability. This is unfortunately for iOS only. Notability offers custom themes (price) and other options that you can add to the basic experience of your app. Given that Cursive has just been released, I haven’t yet expected that level of customization from Google.

Still, it looks like a Google app and works as expected. There are options for organizing your notebooks, pens, highlighters, and eraser tools as you would expect, and they work fine. Both the pen and the marker have several colors to choose from and a stroke width of three. There are no other settings here for input. If you just want to focus on taking notes, that can be seen as an advantage.

The only other items on the toolbar are spacers, selectors, and image tools. Again, these work as expected, adding spaces as needed, highlighting / selecting specific scribbles / moving / resizing on the page, and images as needed. You can add it to your document. There are also several different paper options available for bordered paper, graph paper, and dot matrix styles.

Cursive: Function

Apart from the tools mentioned above and various types of virtual paper, this app still doesn’t have many main features. That’s not a bad thing, as it’s intended to be a fairly simple handwriting app. The most useful features of the Cursive app are currently limited to pen gestures, which allow you to use the tools available without using the toolbar. Google has a clear idea of ​​this aspect, and it’s fun to edit notes with pen gestures.

Let’s take a look at the available gestures. To select, draw a large circle around what you grab / drag / move. Then the circle will give off a blue glow. This means that tapping the circle with the pen will bring up the selection tool. Similarly, a long horizontal line drawn anywhere on the page will glow and you can click to use the spacer tool. If you scribble on a section of text and click on the glowing scribble, the content disappears. All of these gestures worked intuitively and I had no problem using them to edit notes in a more efficient way.

Handwriting experience

The basic UI design and tools provided are great, but what really matters is how the app works when you’re actually taking notes. Unfortunately, the experience is actually pretty terrible. The biggest problem right now is bad palm rejection. As I mentioned earlier, I usually use the iPad Pro for notes, but the experience of using Cursive on a Chromebook has been frustrating by comparison.

If you put your hand on the screen before you start writing (who doesn’t really?), You’ll notice all sorts of weird behaviors and ghost touches. The most common problem is activating the Chromebook dock or accidentally quitting the Cursive app altogether. This may not seem like a big deal, but it’s very annoying when comparing palm rejection to the experience of the iPad / Apple Pencil.

Of course, this may improve over time, but at this time it is not available for moderately long note-taking sessions. If you have a phone number or a little thought down, that’s fine, but I won’t use any more.

Bugs and input lag

Aside from palm rejection, pen input delays are also quite noticeable. We tested the experience with a Penoval USI pen and a more standard style. None of the instruments I tried were much improved. I hate to refer to the iPad repeatedly, but the Apple Pencil has virtually zero lag, which is like writing on paper in terms of smoothness.

Remember that I tested Cursive on both ASUS Chromebook CX9 and Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2. Both of these are premium high-end Chromebooks. If you’re using an affordable Chromebook, the input lag experience can be even worse. Of course, the iPad has some of the unfair benefits of Apple controlling software and hardware, but at this point the amount of lag when using Cursive is unacceptable.

Conclusion: Do I need to use cursive?

In its current state, we definitely don’t recommend using Cursive as a reliable app for taking handwritten notes on your Chromebook. The clean and unobtrusive UI blends nicely with the pen shortcuts included with Google, but the core writing experience is too flawed to look back on the past right now. Hopefully more Chromebook users will discover the app and complain about the terrible palm rejection and pen lag issues outlined above, so Google will continue to work on Cursive.

Of course, for new Google products, there is no guarantee that they will last at all. Google may get tired of cursive and decide to kick it to the curb like many previous projects. Still, I think they are off to a solid start. Solving these important issues could make it a great app that will make your Chromebook ownership attractive.

