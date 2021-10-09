How to use Google Search Quality Assessment Guidelines to increase traffic to your site





Google, of course, keeps the search formula secret. The deepest insight into that algorithm we usually get is the occasional tweet from the company’s senior webmaster trend analyst, John Mueller. That’s why it’s almost incredible that Google has published a guide detailing how to assess the quality of various websites.

These are called Google Quality Search Raters guidelines and can be used to quickly improve your organic rankings. This guide does not explain how corporate search algorithms rank websites. Instead, it provides insights into the performance of search expressions and details various aspects of which a website should be considered to be of the highest quality. It also contains actual examples of such sites compared to sites that are considered poor quality. As Ben Gomes, Google’s Vice President of Search, gave CNBC a useful explanation, you can see the evaluator’s guidelines as the destination for your search algorithm.

Digestion of “EAT”

The most important element extracted from the 175-page guide is the concept of EAT, which represents expertise, authority, and trust. These are especially important if your business is in the YMYL (Your Money Your Life) category. Google keeps companies in this category at a much higher standard. According to Google Quality Search Raters Guideline Section 2.3, YMYL businesses relate to the following categories of companies:

News and Current Affairs Citizens, Government or Legal Finance Shopping Health and Safety Group of People Fitness and Nutrition Housing Information College Choices Find Jobs

The rationale for the YMYL standard is simple. Suppose your business can affect someone’s well-being, health, financial stability or security. In that case, you can significantly disrupt their quality of life. As a result, Google needs to impose more important quality requirements to protect its users from harm.

That said, you should still adopt these best practices, even if your business doesn’t fall into that category.

Clearly define the content creator’s identity, expertise, and authority

Google wants professionals, not amateurs, to advise users. This is especially true for the YMYL business. So throw humility out the window. It’s time to brag about your qualifications and experience. Your website should have a detailed author page for all your contributors. Make sure your site URL follows the format: www.yourwebsite.com/author/firstname-lastname

These pages detail your experience in accreditation, degree, licensing, awards, and other related industries. In addition, if the author is cited or featured in an online publication, list them as well (be sure to include direct links to the various websites that the author mentions).

There are two goals. First, we want our readers to immediately understand that each author is an authority on the topic being discussed. Next, we need to put the qualifications on one page so that Google can easily detect each author’s expertise with an algorithm. Be detailed and exhaustive, don’t be shy. The more expertise you can outline, the more Google considers an author to be an expert. However, please avoid personal information such as family history, pet names, and hobbies.

The next step is to clearly indicate which author is responsible for the content on each page. This can be done at the top or bottom of the article. Most successful websites choose to list author information at the top of the article because users can quickly see who created the content and why they are eligible. For example, the signed article looks like this: Written by John Smith, it also includes the release date. In addition, the author’s name must be a hyperlink that takes the user to the detailed author page. You can also put a short signature next to the author’s name to give users and Google a quick snapshot of their expertise. For example, a doctor writing about depression can read: He holds a PhD in Psychology and is a tenured professor at Johns Hopkins University.

Get reviews on different platforms

Section 2.6.3 of the Google Quality Search Raters Guidelines describes how online reviews can help you assess your business’s reputation. If it’s part of the guide, you can rest assured that Google considers online reviews to be an essential benchmark for high quality websites. If your business is reputable, honest and credible, it makes sense for your customers to leave positive reviews. Therefore, almost every interaction with a business should include asking for one. Collect on different platforms as well. Some of the big things to focus on are Google My Business, Facebook, Yelp, Trustpilot, Better Business Bureau, and Glassdoor. The idea is to have multiple positive signals throughout the web that show Google that you are a trusted company.

Have contact information and customer service details about us

Reliable companies clarify who they are, their background, and how to contact them. It seems obvious, right? Sadly, too many people miss the mark here. First, the About page should clearly state the history of the company, team members, and their qualifications. As with the detailed author page above, you should brag as much as you can. Outline awards, milestones, or anything else that makes your business look more qualified and reputable. In addition, if you receive direct coverage or are mentioned online, please provide direct links to all those articles.

Please explain the contact page in as much detail as possible. I need a contact form that allows users to send direct messages through the website. You must also include your phone number, email address, fax number, mailing address, and business hours. Then dig deeper by offering contact options to different departments within the company, including general customer service, media relations, investor relations, careers, legal affairs, new customers, existing customers, and returns. Please consider.

All you need to do is make it clear to users and Google that your business is accessible and enthusiastic about communicating with your customers. This conveys trust, which is one of many factors that Google seeks for quality websites.

Quality content is important

According to Section 4.2 of the Google Quality Rater Guidelines, MC (Main Content) quality is one of the most important criteria for page quality assessment. It’s certainly useful information, but creating high-quality content can be a time-consuming and daunting task. So be prepared to put more effort into this segment of your website than any other segment.

However, before you create it, stop and think about your keyword search intent. In other words, what do your customers want to know? Your job is to create content that gives them answers to their questions, and if you don’t answer them, they will leave your site and find another one to do so.

To create content that Google considers to be of high quality, follow these rules:

Support your claim by providing citations from authoritative sources. Follow the general consensus. For example, don’t claim that green tea alone cures cancer. That would be directly contrary to the established facts from the medical community. Content should be created by an author who documents the expertise and authority of the subject. Make sure the grammar and punctuation are carefully accurate. Avoid fluff. Just answer the question the user is asking. I’ll go into as much detail as possible, but don’t overdo it by providing information that you know is useless or confusing to your users. Makes page navigation logical and efficient. It’s a good idea to include the table of contents at the top, especially for very long posts. Google takes it one step further and prioritizes competitors, so don’t cut corners.

