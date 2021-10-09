Google Assistant Quick Phrase Found on Pixel 3 XL





Google Assistant is Google’s voice assistant that allows users to perform basic tasks using voice commands. In general, the process of performing a task in the Google Assistant involves waking up the assistant using a wakeup command such as “OK Google” and then speaking the command statement. The process itself is very simple, but Google reportedly was working on adding functionality to the voice assistant. This eliminates the need to wake up the assistant before executing the command. This new feature is called the Google Assistant Quick Phrase and is used on Google Pixel devices.

On September 3, 2021, Republic World reported on the Google Assitance QuickPhrase feature under development. The Google Assistant APK contained code hints for a feature called voice shortcuts. According to the report, the Google Assistant will be able to perform some tasks without saying “OK Google” or “Hello Google” to launch the voice assistant. The report also states that users will be able to assign tasks to quick voice commands as well.

The Google Quick Phrases found on the Pixel 3 XL may soon appear on other devices as well.

According to a recent report by XDA Developers, Quick Phrases was found on Pixel 3 XL devices running the latest Android 12 beta. The version of the Google app on the device is reported to be v12.36.17.29. With this new feature, the Google Assistant goes into standby when a user receives an incoming call or turns off the alarm / timer on the phone. With this feature enabled, users will be able to answer calls by simply saying “answer” or “reject” without having to say “OK Google” to launch the voice assistant. Similarly, when the alarm goes off, the user can say “stop” or “snooze” to close the alarm.

Google hasn’t announced this feature yet, but the report states that it may come with Android 12 Beta, the operating system for the Google Pixel 3 XL device in which it was discovered. According to another report from 9To5Google, the Google Assistant quickphrase is also available on other smart devices manufactured by Google, allowing users to set alarms, answer phone calls, ask questions about the weather, and volume without waking up. You can perform tasks such as control. First voice assistant.

