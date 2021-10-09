Mad Hive Signs $ 100 Million Contract with SADA for Google Cloud





Enterprise video advertising platform provider Mad Hive announced yesterday that it has signed a $ 100 million deal with global business and technology consultancy SADA to significantly expand its use of Google Cloud Platform.

MadHive offers an integrated video advertising software package that uses real-time AI to enable brands and publishers to measure customer intent data across TV, mobile, and the web. It also integrates the process with secure blockchain technology.

MadHive says GCP partner SADA will help the integration process to double MadHive’s $ 50 million GCP investment deal last year.

MadHives’ Infrastructure-as-a-Service enterprise software is designed to accelerate local over-the-top (OTT) reach across major broadcasters such as Fox, Hearst, Scripps, and Tegnas Premion. Companies aiming to target more accurate non-social media audiences, such as computer security company McAfee, said MadHives revenue increased 100% year-over-year.

By doubling your investment in Google Cloud, MadHive enhances its ability to provide fraud detection and prevention, creating accurate forecasts that allow users to predict the success of their campaigns for a particular audience. It’s a schedule. This investment will enable MadHive to provide full-stack software that is fully compliant with the GDPR and CCPA privacy regulations and eliminates unnecessary intermediaries and their fees.

