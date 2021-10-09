Regulatory sandbox programs can promote legal innovation and improve access to justice





Millions of Americans are legal to solve housing problems such as eviction of peasants, family law disputes such as child support, and other common problems that arise in the interests of veterans and access to persons with disabilities. Unable to provide service. Troublesome regulation and lack of competition are partially responsible, curbing innovation and pushing up attorneys’ fees.

According to Legal Services Corporation, the largest provider of civil legal assistance for low-income Americans, 86% of Americans seeking civil legal assistance were in 2016, the latest year of data availability. I received insufficient support or no support at all. Canada has a similar problem. According to a 2020 Ipsos survey, about 85% of British Columbia residents have not sought legal assistance in the past three years to address serious and difficult problems.

Most US and Canadian states limit the ability of non-legal businesses to provide legal counsel and prohibit non-lawyers from owning financial interests in law firms. For example, Big Four accounting firms Deloitte, Ernst & Young, PwC, and KPMG face significant hurdles in providing legal counsel to clients for commercial transactions. The lack of competition helped increase statutory costs and led to a lack of access to justice in both countries.

In contrast, the United Kingdom and many Asian countries allow some illegal companies to compete directly with law firms to provide legal advice. As a result, US states need to reform their current legal system, drive innovation in the legal sector, and increase access to justice.

Regulatory sandboxes offer one such approach. To that end, the Utah Supreme Court has created a legitimate sandbox program that eliminates rules prohibiting non-lawyers from sharing a law firm. Two Canadian states (British Columbia and Ontario) followed suit by creating a legitimate sandbox program.

The Regulatory Sandbox Program can be useful in two ways. First, it provides a secure regulatory space where companies can apply new technologies such as natural language processing and machine learning to their legal services. Such technologies help companies offer services such as document review and automation of the filing process at a much lower cost. Second, by allowing non-law firms to provide these services, sandboxes can intensify competition between law firms and non-law firms.

Two examples show a sandbox program that has the potential to reduce legal fees and improve access to justice. Law on Call is the first non-lawyer-owned law firm in the United States. With a $ 9 / month subscription, customers can get immediate legal advice over the phone.

Customers can also hire a lawyer at a significantly reduced cost. Lawyers with 1-3 years of experience charge less than $ 100 per hour. Software company LawGeex uses AI-enabled technology to automate the contract review process. According to the company, the technology reduces contract review time by 80% and associated costs by 90% compared to hiring a traditional lawyer.

At the same time, British Columbia’s Sandbox is also paving the way for legal innovation. For example, one sandbox participant provides an online service that allows customers to create and document a power of attorney, while another provides it for online legal referrals.

Such developments can also benefit legal practitioners. Instead of focusing on mundane document reviews and general contract writing, lawyers focus on legal analysis and activities where human judgment and abilities are far superior to those of artificial intelligence. I can.

As the positive results from these sandboxes become more widespread, more states need to consider their adoption. Arizona was the first state to lift rules prohibiting non-lawyers from sharing legal affairs. For the time being, we decided not to create a sandbox program, but California recently created a legal sandbox.

Meanwhile, several states, including North Carolina and Florida, are currently looking at different ways to pursue regulatory reform in the legal services industry. Creating a regulatory sandbox can help these states bring the coveted innovations to the legal department.

Advances in machine learning and natural language processing have great potential to improve efficiency, reduce legal costs, and increase access to justice. State legislators and bar associations need to consider designing sandbox programs that allow innovative companies to test new technologies and business models as they provide legal services. Individual states can become hubs of legal innovation in the US and international markets by designing effective sandbox programs.

There is no reason to continue to spend a lot of money to keep people from finding solutions to life problems that rely on access to legal services.

Ryan Nabil is a researcher at the Competitive Enterprise Institute in Washington, DC and a former Fox Fellow at Sciences Po in Paris.

