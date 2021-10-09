Applicable to the entire industry, timeless and spanning different eras





Singapore, October 9, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Zuen Tech Corporation is a technology management company that provides services and solutions to companies in the areas of marketing strategy, business operations and organization, information technology, digital transformation, corporate financing and mergers. is. And acquisitions etc.

Businesses that form part of Zuen Tech include e-commerce platforms, physical stores, food and beverage companies, luxury clubhouses, retailers selling designer products, and companies in the FinTech (Financial Technology) industry. .. Announcing the growth of the recently launched e-commerce platform.

About Zuen Mall

Zuen Mall is a one-stop e-commerce platform founded by Zuen Tech and was recently launched in September. With over 600 partner merchants and over 10,000 products and services, this platform offers a comprehensive range of products and services. The platform offers a whole new shopping experience with users, leveraging a dual-channel retail business model where customers shop online and experience products and services offline.

Zuen Mall is a platform dedicated to sharing wealth and innovation. The retail purpose of the platform is to encourage entrepreneurship while engaging in consumption. Consumers using this platform can save 7% on Goods and Services Tax and get a 6% refund when they invest in their account. In addition, a lucky draw is held daily for consumers to participate. Referrals to Zuen Mall to friends and family will reward you for referrals, further increasing your income and wealth.

The best chefs in the world

To complement the operating model of online business, ZuenTech has also deployed an experience center. In-store experience centers allow consumers to sample a variety of dishes prepared by renowned chefs from around the world, thereby delivering fresh and delicious food to more customers.

The story continues

Zuen Tech is currently under Zuen Holdings, a major holding company with many subsidiaries. Zuen Holdings is expanding its ecosystem within the food and beverage industry by opening a restaurant under the Yuan Cuisine Group. The concept restaurant of the former cooking group aims to realize the concept of “homemade cooking based on restaurant standards”.

Each concept promises a sensory experience with sincere service and immerses the meal in an atmosphere that captures the delicacy of Chinese and Japanese culture, especially the highest palette of culinary enjoyment. With more than 300 meal delivery vehicles, the company can deliver “hot food” to its customers at the front door.

New opportunities, new ideas, new markets, new business model consumption, wealth sharing within the ZUEN CHAINs ecosystem

As the era of the digital economy continues to evolve and develop, people are increasingly paying attention to their physical and mental health needs. Zuen Tech has developed a number of wellness courses that help the body eliminate toxins and waste products, thereby reducing the strain on the human body and allowing the body to better absorb nutrients.

In an era where anyone can be an entrepreneur, Zuen Tech also provides consumers with entrepreneurial opportunities that the average consumer can earn through consumption. Zuen Tech also offers one-stop services such as financial support and operational consulting services for entrepreneurial projects.

Luxury club

Luxury Lifestyle Club, a subsidiary of Zuen Holdings, operates Club Di Lusso, a luxury clubhouse in Tekka Place, where members not only enjoy visually pleasing elegance and luxury, but also special Michelin-starred chefs. You can enjoy the gastronomy prepared in. taste.

There is a dedicated sommelier that mixes drinks, spa services, movies and karaoke facilities for members. Members can also enjoy a day at sea on a private yacht with their loved ones and friends, or enjoy a romantic getaway.

All of the above platforms, services and entities are built around the Total Wellness blockchain platform established by ZuenTech, the ZUEN chain ecosystem. This will completely transform the now highly fragmented market and build a bridge between businesses and consumers, which are characterized by trust and transparency.

How to use blockchain technology

The ZUEN Chain Alliance has adopted breakthrough blockchain technology to pursue the global establishment of a comprehensive wellness industry and to enable everyone to enjoy a unified shared platform.

ZUE tokens are the only utility tokens in the ZUEN chain ecosystem and are currently traded on the decentralized exchange Pancakeswap. ZUE tokens are truly capable tokens as they not only facilitate cross-border transactions, but can also be used in many other real-world applications such as travel and tourism sharing, shared pensions, shared temples, etc. .. Transcending the industry-wide value chain, bringing digitalization, small sums, liquidity, transparency and borderless movements into the world of investment, bringing wealth creation and sharing to most people.

Media contacts:

Company: Zuen Holdings Contact: Morgan Zhang Address: 190 Middle Road # 18-05 Fortune Center, Singapore 188979 Email: [email protected] Website: www.zuenholdings.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/applicable-across-industries-transcending-time-091300190.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos