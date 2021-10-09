7 Reasons for Insufficient Investment in HR Technology





Investing in talent is booming, venture capitalists are pouring space into space at a record pace, and organizations are enthusiastic about buying new HR and work technology platforms to support the transition to remote work. doing.

The third quarter of 2021 will be the largest investment in work technology in history, according to data from New York City’s HR technology research and advisory firm WorkTech. Annual HR technology spending could reach a record $ 16 billion or more, according to WorkTech.

But what’s lost in the surge in new digital tool purchases is the fact that few companies measure the revenue they earn from these increased spending. As a result, experts say there was considerable waste and unfulfilled expectations from the technology investment because the new platform that was misunderstood or introduced into the organization did not receive proper care and feeding. increase.

1. Lack of formal change management

The main reason organizations are unable to achieve the return on investment (ROI) they seek for new HR technologies is the lack of a true commitment to change, says TeriZipper, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner of the Sapient Insights Group. Says. Atlanta advisory company. Organizations with a culture of change management showed 21% better results than organizations without change management, as measured by Sapient Insight’s annual HR system survey over the past five years.

“Higher-performing people not only focused on the details of the technology implementation, but also planned and implemented how the implementation would affect all stakeholders in the organization. “She said.

Another reason ROI is limited is the inability to create a detailed roadmap for investing in HR technology, Zipper said. “Organizations are not achieving the desired ROI because they are often exhausted by the time the project is up and running. Organizations spend a lot of time running the“ engine ”or core solution and the time required to implement it. Is not given. An additional element of the system that helps promote ROI. “

2. Failure to invest in the right technology

Investing in next-generation hiring technology forced the hiring team to move from face-to-face to virtual hiring and onboarding during a pandemic, resulting in dividends paid.

However, some of these technology investments have paid off more than others, said Elaine Orler, senior vice president of technology consulting for Talent Function, part of the Cielo Company. Orler said the spending with the highest ROI was invested in “dramatic” improvements in the hiring process.

“Process innovation shows the greatest ROI, not the use of a basic core recruitment system,” Orler said. “For example, a candidate relationship management (CRM) solution can make a big difference in how sourcing is delivered, improving marketing and candidate acquisition rates. CRM is more powerful for engaging candidates in a timely manner. Create new opportunities. “

Conversational AI is another tool that has had a significant impact on recruitment outcomes, helping recruiters meet the challenge of competing for the shortage of talent in difficult job markets. “The ability to involve candidates in real time to capture, evaluate, pre-select and schedule interviews has a significant impact on businesses, especially the highly competitive retail and hourly workforce models,” she said. Told. “If you can’t catch these candidates at the point of interest, you lose them in your competition.”

Kara Yarnot, vice president of strategic consulting services at HireClix, a talent acquisition consulting firm in Gloucester, Massachusetts, said another wise move during the pandemic was to introduce new online skill assessments into the recruitment process. I said there is.

“The pandemic forced many companies to abandon face-to-face interviews. Many options for video interviews worked, but interviewers believed that they couldn’t evaluate their skills as much as face-to-face interviews.” Yarnot said.

3. HR builds it … but they don’t come

HR can wisely invest in new digital tools, but if employees don’t use those technologies at a high rate, the investment has little consequence. In a recent survey by research and advisory firm PwC, 82% of survey respondents said they were struggling with recruitment challenges during the implementation or transformation of HR technology.

Dan Staley, leader of PwC’s HR technology practices, found that two tactics that organizations have historically relied on to drive training and leadership communication in technology adoption systems have revealed newly implemented technology to their employees. He said he showed that it was actually the least effective to use.

Incentives and gamification strategies worked much better in encouraging adoption, Starley said. He said he was persuaded to start using new apps and platforms by offering employees benefits such as points to apply to vacations and rewards, and that behavior was maintained for a long time.

“At first we found that people started using new HR or work techniques because of their incentives or gamed approaches,” Staley said. “But when its use becomes” muscle memory “or habit, they continue to use new technology over time, which becomes a second property. “

Another hiring issue, Gartner Senior Principal Analyst Sam Grinter, said companies could turn off modules on new platforms or end initiatives when their ongoing value is limited. It is to hesitate.

“This often happens when an organization doesn’t track ongoing employee hiring rates or evaluate KPIs. [key performance indicators] It’s related to new technology. “

4. Unable to set accurate and defensive expectations

Mark Stelzner, founder and managing partner of Atlanta’s HR consulting firm IA, said achieving the desired ROI from an investment in HR technology begins with setting accurate and defensive expectations. rice field.

“Despite the desire of good intentions, initiatives such as truly global expansion, enabling all employee and worker type devices, adopting valuable features, managing overall time and expectations, etc. There are real-world headwinds, “says Stelzner.

The investments that generate the strongest ROI are still focused on hard dollar savings and fully measurable impacts, Stellzner said. “Saving time for HR leaders, HR, and employees is important, but you can’t make sure they’re profitable without fully considering the impact of your staff,” he said. “Similarly, cost avoidance is a great call for business cases, but it doesn’t always match computable results.”

Stelzner said the best advice for HR leaders is to work with the organization’s most conservative financial leaders to ensure that the ROI categories and calculations used are not immediately rejected by the Chief Financial Officer and the board of directors. I said that.

5. Do not measure business process improvement

ROI is measured by improved performance, as many HR technologies, especially recruitment systems, have risen in cost in recent years, and recruitment technologies are often funded by operational budgets rather than capital budgets, according to Orler. is needed.

“That is, organizations need to have a firm grasp of the actual operating costs of today,” Orler said. “If assigned only to the technology side, the legitimacy of the ROI is limited and can only be saved by replacing the cost of the legacy system.”

According to Orler, extending the computation to include operational costs will result in a more attractive ROI for senior leaders. This includes factors such as reducing advertising costs for job listings, reducing agency costs, and improving the efficiency of recruiting teams.

6. Underestimate implementation and integration costs and challenges

According to experts, another mistake that can reduce ROI is underestimating the costs and effort associated with implementing and integrating new technology platforms.

“There are often great expectations that companies have already defined future processes and data elements,” Orler said. “But if that assumption isn’t realized, new system implementations tend to take on the shape and experience of legacy systems, and the opportunities for transformation are limited. This is the most costly way to buy a new system. It can be a mistake. “

False assumptions about the ease of integrating a new system with an existing platform can also affect ROI, Orler said. “When a HR or recruitment leader is evaluating or demonstrating a new system, a simple API can be expected. [application programming interfaces] In fact, when dependency and success lies in what data is really needed when and in which system, it solves all the integrations, “she said. “Today’s APIs are more powerful than ever, but they are the baseline for common datasets. Highly customized systems require a more custom approach to integration.”

7. Inadequate project management with HR

According to experts, defective project management by HR can also have a negative impact on ROI. “Currently, most vendors have strong implementation plans and accelerator programs to get their solutions up and running quickly, but project management on the HR side is important, so it’s decided over and over again. We will not review and delay the project, “Zipper said. “Delays can have a serious impact on ROI. Vendors clearly define both roles and roles in their statements of work, identify named resources for implementations, and hold people accountable. I will be able to do it. “

Dave Zielinski is a freelance business writer and editor in Minneapolis.

