Facebook whistleblower Francis Haugen may face legal retaliation against revelation





Facebook recently took a harsher tone against whistleblower Francis Haugen, and social network giants considered legal retaliation after publishing an internal investigation that Haugen copied before quitting his job earlier this year. It suggests that it may be.

US law protects whistleblowers who disclose information to the government about potential illegal activity. However, that protection does not necessarily cover bringing corporate secrets into the media.

Facebook still has to walk the subtle lines. The company itself as a legitimate Godzilla trampling a woman who says that suing Haugen, who may discourage other employees who may speak in other ways, is doing the right thing. You need to consider whether it is worth casting.

Facebook did not respond to the question sent by email.

What did Haugen do?

Haugen secretly copies a pile of Facebook’s internal documents before leaving the company, then complains to the US Securities and Exchange Commission to lawyers, claiming that Facebook is hiding what it knows about the negative effects of the platform. I made a complaint.

Her lawyer, John Tye, said the team submitted an edited document to Congress, where Hogen testified on Tuesday and also notified California officials. Haugen also shared a document with The Wall Street Journal, which began speaking in December, leading to a series of explosive stories that began in mid-September.

How did Facebook react?

The company says it is mischaracterized. “I don’t think most of us are aware of the false picture of the company being painted,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote to an employee on Tuesday.

Some business people are beginning to use harsher language to describe Hogen’s actions, which can be interpreted as threatening.

In an Associated Press interview Thursday, Facebook executive Monica Bickart repeatedly referred to Hogen’s copy of the document as “stolen.” This is the word she used in other media interviews.

David Colapinto, a lawyer for Washington-based Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto, who specializes in whistle-blowing cases, said the language was threatened.

In the same interview, when asked if Facebook would sue or retaliate against the whistleblower, Bickart said, “I can’t answer that.”

A week ago, Facebook’s Global Safety Officer Antigone Davis testified before the United States. Facebook “will never retaliate against anyone by talking to Congress,” the Senate committee left the possibility of the company chasing her to document the journal.

Is Haugen protected?

Various laws provide protection for whistleblowers at both state and federal levels. The federal laws that apply to Hogen are the Dodd-Frank Act, the 2010 Wall Street Reform Act, and the Serves Oxley Act, the 2002 law following the collapse of Enron and other accounting scandals.

Dodd-Frank has expanded the protection of whistleblowers and empowered the SEC to take action against companies that threaten whistleblowers. According to experts, protection exists for both employees and ex-employees.

Asked about her risks because she went to the media, Hogen’s lawyer, Thailand, claimed she was eligible for whistleblower protection because Hogen went to the SEC, Congress and state authorities. increase. He said the proceedings from Facebook were “insignificant” and Facebook was out of touch.

What about her leak to the media?

The court has not tested whether the leak to the media is protected under the Dodd-Frank Act, but Mr. Colapinto said that the U.S. Secretary of Labor was a media outlet for environmental and nuclear safety whistle blowers decades ago. He said he determined that communication with was protected.

Facebook has been working on whistleblowers Washington law firm Katz, Marshall and Banks’ Lisa Banks said Haugen shared company documents with the press, leaked corporate secrets, and considered Facebook defamation. By doing so, he said he could claim to have broken the nondisclosure agreement. Decades. “Like many whistleblowers, she is very brave and is exposed to personal and professional risks in shedding light on these practices,” she said.

View | Facebook is shelving the children’s version of Instagram: plans for a children’s version of Instagram are pending, Facebook has suspended plans for a version of Instagram designed for children, children’s safety, privacy , Says that he wants to hear more parental concerns about mental health. 2:03 Can Facebook face blowbacks?

Facebook probably wants its hidden threat to anxiety other and ex-employees who may want to speak up. “Even if they chase her, it’s not necessarily because they think they’re legally in a strong proceeding, but they send a message to other whistle blower candidates that they’re going to play a hard ball. “Banks said.

But she said it would be a “catastrophe” for Facebook to chase Hogen. Regardless of potential legal vulnerabilities, Facebook could look like a bully if Facebook filed a proceeding against her.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/business/facebook-whistleblower-frances-haugen-lawsuit-1.6206435 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos