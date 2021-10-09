Facebook goes on fire after whistleblowers and leaked documents reveal negative effects on young girls





Francis Haugen, a former Facebook employee and now whistleblower, testified in front of the US Senate this week, accusing the company of ignoring the potential harm caused by social media platforms.

Facebook knows they are leading young users to anorexia nervosa content, Haugen told committee members. She says the rate of teenager suicide and depression is actually increasing, even though the company claims that Instagram helps connect children who may feel isolated. Told.

The leaders of both companies know how to make Facebook and Instagram safer, but they prioritize astronomical interests over people, so they won’t make the necessary changes, Hogen said. rice field.

Instagram can exacerbate body image problems and increase suicidal ideation

Facebook Inc on the potential harmful effects of the Instagram platform on teenage girls. Leaked documents and internal presentations from the legislators have spurred legislators to update a campaign to suspend plans to launch Instagram Youth, a version of the app for users under the age of 13. Due to federal privacy laws that impose requirements on websites or online services for children under the age of 13, the current app does not allow it.

In a September 14 Wall Street Journal article, Facebook’s own research (the company acquired Instagram in 2012) suggests that the app may be having a negative impact on the mental health and self-esteem of teenage girls in particular. Explains that in detail.

Thirty-two percent of teenage girls said Instagram was sick when they felt sick and posted on Facebook’s internal bulletin board in a slide presentation in the spring of 2020. Instagram comparisons can change how young women see and describe themselves.

According to the report, Facebook has been investigating the impact of Instagram on young users over the past three years and has consistently found that it can increase the negative emotions and thoughts of some children. ..

Slides and communications from within Facebook contained the following conclusions:

One in three teenage girls exacerbates body image problems. This response was quick and consistent across all groups. Of the teenagers who reported suicidal ideation, 13% of UK users and 6% of US users followed the desire to commit suicide on Instagram.

The use of social media platforms, especially image-based platforms, addresses mental health problems such as low self-worth, anxiety, inadequacy, low self-esteem, physical dissatisfaction, appearance consciousness, anxiety, and depression. Related Dr. Linda Nicolotti, a pediatric psychologist at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston Salem, North Carolina, said: [who are] High utilization of social media platforms can put a particularly high risk of adverse mental health associated with the use of social media, but she says all genders are vulnerable.

Negative comparisons can lead to worthless emotions

Dr. Nicolotti says there are several reasons why teenage girls are vulnerable to the negative effects of social media. It begins with some of the physical changes that occur during puberty.

Repeated exposure to carefully created and controlled images of peers that do not reflect reality can adversely affect young people engaged in social comparisons, she says.

Nicolotti says there is also a strong need to be fit and accepted during this time. Adolescents may be greatly influenced by their peers, she says.

Teens may have trouble setting social media limits

The company found that many young people, even though they were aware of the negative effects of Instagram, often felt they were incapable of stopping scrolling. A researcher reported to a colleague at the WSJ that teens don’t like the time they spend on apps, but feel they must exist. [on it].. They often feel addicted and know that what they see is bad for their mental health, but they feel they can’t stop themselves.

Limiting social media can be difficult for teens, whether it’s the content they see or the time they spend online, Nicolotti says.

Even if you try to limit the time you spend investigating supermodels and influencers, your app’s algorithms can interfere with your efforts. Caroline Pitt, a PhD candidate at the University of Washington Information School in Seattle, says the social media app works to keep you looking at whatever you see or like. Pitts’ research disciplines include the role of technology in teenage well-being.

Like social media platform TikTok, she says Instagram tends to put something in front of you based on what you like, who you follow, and all that. ..

It can be positive or negative, Pitt says. People who like cute dog pictures will feel better and more cute dog pictures. But if you’re struggling with the image of your body and you’re following many ultra-thin models, it will show you a lot of it, she says.

In a 60 Minutes interview with reporter Scott Perry, Haugen talked about the algorithm and how it creates a vicious circle for girls in terms of body image and eating disorders. Very tragic, according to Facebook’s own research, as these young women began to consume this eating disorder content, they became more and more depressed and actually used more of the app, As a result, they fall into this disliked feedback cycle, and their bodies are growing more and more, Hogen told Perry.

Social media can shape the identity of teens in a good way

The young brain is wired to take risks, engage in new actions, and learn new things. All of these are part of a process that helps young people understand what behaviors have consequences and helps them form their identities. Psychologist and clinical associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral science at Stanford Medical School in Palo Alto, California.

Social media presents a large reference dataset that can have positive and negative impacts on identity, self-esteem, and sense of belonging. For example, when you look at a photo of an idealized body Photoshop, she says, people can definitely compare themselves negatively and cause stress and anxiety. It is also true that seeing a group of like-minded political activists can help people feel connected with others who share their values ​​and promote positive political action. There isn’t much evidence to support who is affected in which direction, Dr. Adler says.

She says it would be a bad science to blame social media as the only reason for teens’ anxiety and depression. It is important to recognize that mental health conditions occur due to a complex set of biological, social and psychological factors such as intergenerational trauma, poverty and biological predisposition, she says. increase.

She says we must not overlook the fact that social media can be a force of good. Well-designed digital communities on Facebook and Instagram have become the lifelines of marginalized communities such as teens and LGBTQ youth who are exposed to isolation, stigma and violence.

Expert Tips on How to Help Your Teen Use Social Media

Fighting it is not the answer, Adler says, as more than 70% of young people use social media. Teaching mindfulness about which types of interactions feel good and which types feel bad to us can be very helpful in helping young people learn to self-monitor. She says that the same kind of discussions you make with your kids about what makes good friends and what makes good social interactions also applies to social media.

Adler encourages teens to look critically at what they see, hear, and read. Parents and schools openly discuss how social media affects our minds and bodies, much like we talk about news, food, drugs and alcohol, and other things we consume. Is important.

Pitt says that great resources are available to provide parents with guidance on the latest apps and websites, such as the nonprofit Common Sense Media. This site provides answers to common questions about the use of social media by children, adolescents, and teens and older, on topics such as sexing, privacy and data protection, and how to find fake news. Features articles.

In many cases, local libraries are a great source of information about social media and how to use it, Pitt says. She says youth librarians have a lot of knowledge about what their children are interested in and what they are doing online.

