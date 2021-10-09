Will Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen face a proceeding from a former employer?





Facebook has recently taken a tougher tone against whistleblower Francis Haugen, and social networks are considering legal retaliation after releasing an internal investigation that Haugen copied before quitting his job earlier this year. It suggests that there is a possibility.

US law protects whistleblowers who disclose information to the government about potential illegal activity. However, that protection does not necessarily cover bringing corporate secrets into the media.

Facebook still has to walk the subtle lines. The company itself as a legitimate Godzilla trampling a woman who says that suing Haugen, who may discourage other employees who may speak in other ways, is doing the right thing. You need to consider whether it is worth casting.

Haugen may face other consequences. Whistleblowers are often at risk of professional damage, other companies may hesitate to hire them in the future, and personal attacks may hesitate to be seen by the public.

Facebook did not respond to the question sent by email.

What did Haugen do?

Haugen secretly copied a pile of Facebook’s internal documents before leaving the company, and then complained to the Securities and Exchange Commission to lawyers, claiming that Facebook was hiding what it knew about the negative effects of the platform. I made a complaint.

Her lawyer, John Tye, said the team submitted an edited document to Congress, where Hogen testified on Tuesday and also notified California officials. Haugen also shared a document with The Wall Street Journal, which began speaking in December, leading to a series of explosive stories that began in mid-September.

How did Facebook react?

The company says it is mischaracterized. I don’t think most of us are aware of the false picture of the company being painted, CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote to an employee on Tuesday.

Some business people are beginning to use harsher language to describe Haugens’ behavior, which can be interpreted as threatening.

In an Associated Press interview Thursday, Facebook executive Monica Bickart repeatedly mentioned that a document copied by Hogen had been stolen. This is the word she used in other media interviews. David Kolapinto, a lawyer for Korn, Korn, and Korapinto, who specializes in whistleblower cases, said the language was threatened.

In the same interview, Facebook was asked if he would sue or retaliate against the whistleblower, Bickart just said, I can’t answer.

A week ago, Facebook’s Global Safety Officer Antigone Davis testified in the Senate that Facebook would never retaliate against anyone for speaking to Congress.

Is Haugen protected?

Various laws provide protection for whistleblowers at both state and federal levels. The federal laws that apply to Hogen are the Dodd-Frank Act, the 2010 Wall Street Reform Act, and the Serves Oxley Act, the 2002 law following the collapse of Enron and other accounting scandals.

Dodd-Frank has expanded the protection of whistleblowers and empowered the SEC to take action against companies that threaten whistleblowers. According to experts, protection exists for both employees and ex-employees.

Asked about her risks because she went to the media, Haugens lawyer Thailand claimed she was eligible for whistleblower protection as Haugen went to the SEC, parliament and state authorities. increase. He said the proceedings from Facebook were insignificant and Facebook was out of touch.

What about her leak to the media?

The court has not tested whether the leak to the media is protected under the Dodd-Frank Act, but Mr. Colapinto said that the U.S. Secretary of Labor had been working with the media decades ago on an environmental and nuclear safety whistle. He said he determined that the blower’s communications were protected. He argues that Servence Oxley’s language is modeled on the basis of those early decree, and Hogen should have the same protection for any of her communications with reporters.

Facebook may claim that Haugen broke nondisclosure agreements by sharing company documents with the press, divulging corporate secrets, and making comments that Facebook considers defamation. Lisa Banks of Katz, Marshall and Banks, who have been working on whistleblowers for decades, said. Like many whistleblowers, she said she was very brave and exposed to personal and professional risks in shedding light on these practices.

Haugen effectively used the leak to the media to increase pressure on parliamentary and government regulators. Kolapinto said her disclosure has charitable purposes and could complicate the implementation of NDAs if Facebook chooses to do so.

Can I do Facebook Face Blowback?

Facebook probably wants its hidden threat to anxiety other and ex-employees who may want to speak up. According to Banks, if they chased her, they wouldn’t necessarily think they were legally in a strong lawsuit, but they would play a hardball against someone who could be another whistle blower. Send the message.

But she said it would be disastrous for Facebook to chase Hogen. Regardless of potential legal vulnerabilities, Facebook could look like a bully if Facebook filed a proceeding against her.

The last thing Facebook needs is to arouse the wrath of government officials and the general public by acting as a big bad megacorporation against courageous individual whistleblowers, said the companies, Getnick and Getnick. Said Neil Getnick, who represents the whistleblower.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.masslive.com/politics/2021/10/will-facebook-whistleblower-frances-haugen-face-a-lawsuit-from-former-employer.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos