Vertex AI Guide





In the field of data science and machine learning, Google’s research team is one of the major contributors to many models, frameworks, data management systems, and many other utilities related to machine learning operations (MLOP). .. Vertex AI is another contribution from them, basically combining many of Google’s other tools underneath. This article explains why it works for most MLOP applications. The main points covered in this article are:

table of contents

Overview of VertexAI Workflow proposed by VertexAI for ML development Advantages of VertexAI Features of VertexAI component of MLOPsTools for machine learning operations of VertexAITools that interact with VertexAI

Let’s start with an introduction to VertexAI.

Overview of Vertex AI

Vertex AI is an API developed by Google research that brings together AutoML and AI Platform in one place. Knowing AutoML, you can train your model with different types of data, such as images, videos, and text data, without writing a lot of code. The AI ​​platform allows you to run custom training code while training your model. Vertex AI offers both AutoML training and custom training options. You can choose training options, easily save and deploy the model, and ask Vertex AI to predict values ​​according to the trained model.

Workflow proposed by VertexAI for ML development

You can use Vertex AI to manage the next stage of your ML workflow.

Create a dataset and upload the data. Train machine learning models with data.

You can evaluate the accuracy of your model during training. If you are using custom training, you can also use hyperparameter adjustments.

Upload the trained model to Vertex AI and save it. Deploy the model to the endpoint so that you can provide predictions from the model. Send a request to the endpoint to make a prediction. Specifies the forecast traffic split by the endpoint. Manage models and endpoints.

Benefits of Vertex AI

Vertex AI has many advantages because it integrates AutoML with the AI ​​platform.Some advantages

Because it works with AutoMl, you can create models with less coding expertise and the amount of code required to create the model is very low. You can also take advantage of AutoML’s computer vision and pre-trained APIs for NLP. It supports advanced machine learning coding and a small amount of code for training models using custom libraries. The pipeline streams and uses machine learning models. The ability to create ML models provides users with the ability to reduce the complexity of self-service maintenance of their models.

Vertex AI features

Integrated UI and API for the entire machine learning workflow

Vertex AI consists of all Google Cloud services for building machine learning models under one integrated UI and API, allowing you to train your models and compare them using AutoML. For custom code training procedures, you can store all your models in one repository. From where you can deploy the selected model to the same endpoint in Vertex AI.

Pre-trained API for vision, video, natural language and more

Vertex AI has pre-trained APIs that are easy to use for vision, video, translation, and natural language ML, and you can also use the wide range of Vertex AI API use cases to build entirely new intelligent applications. AutoML makes it easy to train high-quality models without prior knowledge of the field of machine learning. This will take you on a requirements-oriented path.

Data and AI end-to-end integration

BigQuery supports standard SQL queries, so you can use BigQuery to run machine learning models with your existing business intelligence tools. Vertex supports data labeling. It can also be used to generate high quality labeled data, and by exporting data from BigQuery, you can push the data directly to Vertex AI for seamless end-to-end integration of the data into AI. increase.

Support for all open source frameworks

Vertex AI supports a wide range of open source frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, and scikit-learn, which are well known in the field of machine learning, and can also be integrated with the ML framework via custom containers to help train and predict models. increase. ..

MLOP components

There can be many components in a machine learning operation. They can be broadly divided into four categories.

training

One of the most important things you need to do with ML operations is to train your model with Vertex AI. You can train your model using AutoML. For customization, you can also use the various customization options and use cases available in AI Platform Training. AI platform training allows you to leverage different types of machines to enhance training jobs such as distributed training, hyperparameter tuning, and speeding up processes using GPUs.

Deployment

Deploying machine learning models allows you to provide model predictions at endpoints where users can use predictions. You can do this with Vertex AI as well, and use them to provide functionality for models that are not trained with Vertex AI.

Data labeling

Labeled data works well in the model and is a key requirement when talking about classification issues. Labeling your data with higher accuracy is a high priority task. Vertex AI’s services allow human workers to retrieve annotated datasets with greater accuracy. You need to provide a labeled sample.

Repository

When working with an organization, you need to remain transparent about all the machine learning operations you are performing in your development. In that scenario, you need a repository that you can share with colleagues who are part of your project. Here, Vertex AI provides a Feature store, a fully managed repository that can easily flow across your organization. It also manages all the underlying infrastructure of the repository.

The above components of machine learning operations are the basic and high priority requirements of the development procedure that can be met with the following tools of Vertex AI:

Tools for machine learning operations in VertexAI

Related item

From a variety of Vertex AI tools, you can use the following Vertex AI tools to make your machine learning application development workflow more appropriate and easier.

Deep Learning VM Images – Instantiate VM images containing the most popular AI frameworks for Compute Engine instances without worrying about software compatibility VertexMatching Engine – Provides services for matching similarities between vectors .. Vertex data labeling – For data labeling that is better than human labeling. Vertex Deep Learning Containers – Includes an environment for deploying AI applications. Vertex Edge Manager-Helps monitor edge and automation processes in API Vertex Explainable AI – Integrated with Vertex Prediction, AutoML Tables, Notebooks to explain and understand model prediction Vertex Model Monitoring – For various concepts such as data drift, concepts, etc. Provides alerts Drift that needs to be monitored to improve the performance of the model. Vertex Neural Architecture Search-Provides a new model architecture for satisfying model applications and optimizing existing models. Vertex Pipeline – Helps streamline machine learning operations and also provides metadata tracking and continuous modeling. It is built on the TensorFlow EXtended and KuberFlow pipelines. Vertex Training – Provides a variety of pre-built algorithms, and you can even use custom code to train your model. You can train your model in the cloud or on the premises offline. Vertex Vizier – Provides services for optimizing hyperparameters.

Tools for interacting with VertexAI

Google Cloud Console

You can deploy your model to the Google Cloud Console in the cloud. They provide the ability to manage datasets, models, endpoints, and jobs. This option also provides a user interface for working with machine learning resources.

Cloud client library

Vertex AI provides client libraries in several languages ​​to help you call the Vertex AI API. Developers can get an optimized experience by using each of the supported languages ​​in the traditional way. Information on supported languages ​​can be found here.

The Google API client library can be used instead of calling the Vertex AI API when using other languages. When using the Google API client library, this is a simpler, lower code process than handling HTTP requests.

REST API

The Vertex AI REST API provides a RESTful API for managing jobs, models, and endpoints and making predictions using models hosted on Google Cloud.

Deep learning VM image

Deep learning VM images consist of various virtual machine images for optimizing many data science and machine learning tasks. All images come pre-installed with the major ML frameworks and are ready to use on GPU-powered instances, accelerating data processing tasks.Currently, all versions have images that support TensorFlow Enterprise, TensorFlow, PyTorch, and general purpose high performance computing.

Deep learning container

Deep learning containers consist of various Docker containers with various key data science frameworks, libraries and tools pre-installed. These containers include a consistent environment that is pre-optimized for better performance, allowing you to quickly prototype and implement your workflow.

The last word

In this article, we’ve looked at a lot of information about vertex AI that can help improve the performance of machine learning operations. We’ve seen how they can help by combining key products that leverage Google’s leading AI research. Readers can use VertexAI here to see prices for various activities.

