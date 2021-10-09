Google Maps shows the least polluted routes since 2022





This week, Google Maps announced a new “green” project that will help reduce road pollutant emissions and save fuel.

The company has announced that an initiative already undertaken in the United States will reach Europe in 2022. Its goal is to reduce pollution in the city, so we will stop recommending the fastest routes to date and will do so. .. We will continue to prioritize the most effective paths.

According to Google, the project avoids more than one million tonnes of carbon emissions each year. This is equivalent to removing 200,000 vehicles from the road.

Fuel savings

This application investigates terrain, traffic, traffic lights, vehicle types, or fuel consumption mappings, among other things. In addition to contributing to the climate crisis that causes pollution in urban areas, it will also allow you to save on fuel consumption.

However, this does not mean that it will take some time to reach your destination. Despite the company’s new efforts, users can still choose the “shortest route” or “fastest route” option in addition to the usual options. It has been available until now.

However, this is a minor change, and from Google Maps they confirmed that drivers wouldn’t rate it very much. For example, if a regular route takes 30 minutes, but there is a more efficient route that takes 32 minutes, the application chooses the latter by default. Difference: 2 minutes.

Google Flight is an absolute service

Google’s service to search and book flights online is also working to reduce emissions and tackle climate change. Google Flight provides users with information about pollutant emissions in each seat. That is, it allows you to choose from a variety of flights based on your emissions.

The tool is already available worldwide as of Wednesday, demonstrating the company’s commitment to the environment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sundayvision.co.ug/google-maps-will-show-the-least-polluted-route-from-2022-science-and-technology/

