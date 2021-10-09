Following repulsion and review bombing, Hitman has been removed from GOG





Image: IOI / Kotaku

Hitman-The Game of the Year Edition was released on GOG.com at the end of last month and was removed from the storefront after weeks of player complaints and a review bombing due to annoying online DRM requirements.

Hitman GOTY Edition is the 2016 beloved assassin simulator version, with all DLC in one package. But it also locks most of its content and progress behind the always-online requirements that many believed to be a form of DRM. This seemed out of place at GOG, a storefront that opposes DRM. To make matters worse, Hitman’s store page did not properly disclose the amount of content locked behind internet connections. As a result, players have begun reviewing game bombings and complaints on the GOG forums.

Content that can only be unlocked online includes new weapons, items, costumes, and starting points. However, the original store page only stated that escalation missions, elusive targets, or user-created missions require internet connectivity.

In response to the initial backlash and complaints, GOG explained that it was investigating. [Hitmans online DRM] It will be updated in the coming weeks. Now that it’s been removed from the store, GOG seems to have decided that Hitman GOTY Edition isn’t really suitable for the digital storefront in its current state.

GOG’s representative, Chandra, posted the following statement in response to the situation and the decision to pull Hitman away from GOG.

Dear community,

Thank you for waiting for a while and giving me time to investigate the release of HIT MANGOTY on GOG. As promised, the update is back to you.

We were still in dialogue with IO Interactive for this release. As you pointed out, you shouldn’t have removed HITMAN GOTY from the GOG catalog today and released it in its current format.

Water would like to apologize for the confusion and anger caused by this situation. We disappointed you, and thank you for bringing us this topic while it was honest with the bones, it shows how passionate you are for GOG increase.

We appreciate your feedback and will continue to strive to improve communication with you.

So, in the future, it seems likely that another version of the game will move to GOG without always hiding all the content behind online DRM. But given how integrated the online side of Hitman into the final product, and how old the game is in 2021, I’m sure there will be a more GOG-friendly version of the Hitman GOTY edition. Is not holding his breath.

