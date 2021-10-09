Who is the most hated on Twitter?





After analyzing brand-related sentiment based on tweets, research shows that Microsoft, Google, and Facebook have a very hateful image.

Microsoft has emerged as the world’s most hated “Big Tech” brand in a global analysis of Twitter interactions, followed by Facebook and Google. Keep in mind that the number of nasty tweets about the company does not accurately reflect the true perception of the brand in the field. Instead, this often depends on many factors, such as the type of service the enterprise offers and how it interacts with its customer base.

For example, angry tweets about companies that sell hardware, like Apple, are bought by customers only once a year or two, rather than companies like Uber, which offers hundreds of thousands of rides daily. It may not be. However, a survey of hatred tweets does show the mood of current consumers in relation to the public image and recent activities of the company. Needless to say, how are conversations on Twitter organized?

Related: Research bans Twitter and Reddit from being non-solutions

That’s where Rave Reviews’ recent research comes in to see how hatred Twitter’s major tech brands are. Rave Reviews used a research tool called SentiStrength to analyze over a million brand-related tweets and calculate the percentage of negative tweets received by each company out of total national engagement. Recently, Microsoft, which has received a great deal of heat to severely limit the system requirements for Windows 11, has surpassed the world charts. Based on Twitter interactions, the company was ranked as the most hated Big Tech brand in more than 22 countries.

Twitter chat is not always good

In the United States, about 41% of the tweets analyzed in the survey expressed negative sentiment about the software giant, with its share reaching 50% in Australia. Microsoft, which recently surpassed the $ 2 trillion market capitalization, followed Google and Facebook. Google was named the most hated Big Tech name in 13 countries, Facebook ranked third in 11 countries, and the number of tweets with negative emotions was the highest. While Google is often in the news for a variety of reasons, Facebook is constantly being criticized by users (and governments) for suspicious policies related to social media platforms.

Apple has won unwanted titles in six countries. Interestingly, Amazon was comparable to that aggregate, despite its significantly smaller market presence. Amazon has recently been in the news about the treatment of wage workers, but Apple is considering antitrust investigations in multiple countries on App Store policies, and recently Apple Care’s playback devices are of poor quality. Resolved the alleged class action lawsuit. In the United States, Uber was chosen as the most hated brand overall. This may be due to labor policy debates, exorbitant pricing during pandemics, and experience with ride-hailing services commonly encountered by some users.

Next: Is Apple’s App Tracking Transparency Effective?No, the study says

Source: Rave Reviews

Patience Rover image confirms the existence of an ancient Martian lake

About the author Nadeem Sarwar (233 articles published)

Nadeem has been writing about consumer technology for over three years, using names such as NDTV and Pocketnow. Not only does he keep up with the latest news, he also has the experience of testing the latest phones and laptops. When he doesn’t write, you can find him failing in Doom Eternal.

Other articles on Nadeem Sarwar

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/apple-facebook-google-microsoft-twitter-brand-hate-study/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos